Connect with us

Latest

RussiaFeed

News

When is MAD not MAD? ANSWER: Никогда

As we enter the New Year, so will Putin enter his 20th year as President.
Richard Galustian

Published

1 min ago

on

99 Views

*никогда
(nik-og-da)
The Russian word meaning NEVER

As we enter the New Year, so will Putin enter his 20th year as President. The Kremlin portrays Putin as a savior: a leader who lifted Russia off its knees after the years that followed the Soviet Union’s decline.

And nearly 20 years after Boris Yeltsin handed him the presidency, and with three full terms behind him, Putin seems stronger than ever despite the effective propaganda from the West against him.

Putin’s been in power for as long as many Russians can remember and since before many were even born. He won the last presidential election with over 75% of the vote.

Meanwhile, President Vladimir Putin unnerves the West with warnings about the hypersonic weapons and missile shields that Moscow is developing, reminding us of the days of MAD* (Mutually Assured Destruction) between the two Cold War superpowers and the ‘bluff’ of America’s ‘Star Wars’ programme.

Russia now has real influence in the MENA region for the first time in its history while it embraces Crimea ever closer to counter the CIA’s gambit of seizing political power in – what has become a total fascist regime – in Ukraine.

His detractors say Putin’s losing his connection with the Russian people. Don’t believe the West’s ‘Newspeak’.

Putin has in just 20 years raised Russia’s profile on the global stage to a century or more high. That said this contradiction exists in his personality; Putin has shown signs of empathy in many ways, in his old age. Many even would love to see Putin made Tsar! Fanciful to say the least. For that to become a distant remote possibility one needs to understand Putin’s sensitivities, his empathy and feelings that requires him to constantly show the people of Russia he still deeply cares about ‘his subjects’. He loves his Country!

From December 26th in the Moscow Times:

“The speaker of Russia’s parliament raised the possibility of changing the constitution as speculation grows that the Kremlin is considering ways to allow President Vladimir Putin to remain in power beyond the end of his current term, when current law requires him to step down.”

Some recent polls show Putin’s popularity is waning but, as Mark Twain once wrote, statistics are pliable.

In his first two terms, in 2000-08, Putin was “in a blessed situation, There was ample money, the economy was buoyant with high world oil prices fueling strong GDP growth, and Western preoccupation with terrorism, among other things, meant a “permissive international system” for the then relatively unknown Russian President.

The country was in a “serious stagnation pit” and any additional Western sanctions could make it much worse, according to a former finance minister. He said new sanctions could restrict technology transfer with the West; a development that would dampen hopes for the kind of breakthrough the President has been seeking.

With or without new sanctions, Putin’s stated goal of doubling GDP by 2021; around the time he may start revealing his plans for what comes after 2024, when a constitutional limit of two straight terms seemingly bars him from Office.

In the past, Putin has persistently managed to avoid blame for Russia’s woes, with State-controlled media helping him pin setbacks on the usual suspects – the West, his cabinet, and incompetent or corrupt lower-level officials.

The Russian economy is not in recession now, as it was in two years following the 2014 oil-price plunge and the onset of sanctions over aggression in Ukraine, remember caused by the CIA’s takeover of the Ukraine.

Warranted or not, Putin’s hand is seen everywhere in the world. Paranoia!

But almost every move Russia has made beyond its borders since 2014, or been accused of making, has brought criticism, accusations or condemnations from the West.

In Syria, Putin is accused of propping up a bloody dictator; in Britain, of committing a chemical-weapons attack yet now Putin has an opportunity to praise America for its military withdrawal from Syria and with hope also from

Afghanistan. It’s all rather confusing is it not. The truth is there if you look.

As for religion, as usual, it to is a problem. It exists within the Orthodox Christian leaders caused by the Ukraine meeting on December 15 to form a new, unified church free from Russian claims of supremacy “a church without Putin,” as Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko put it.

Of course, some analysts say Putin especially encourages a siege mentality and whips up anti-Western sentiment to both bolster his image and draw attention away from problems within Russia itself. And why not? That is exactly what Western countries do.

Lest we do, let us never forget the hugely successful WORLD CUP staged last summer in Russia.

The bottom line of today’s global politics is we (mainly US and UK) must learn to develop our mutual interests with Russia, not bait Her into a nuclear war. Now that IS MAD!

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of

Latest

Putin trying again to open doors to better US-Russia relations

New Year letter from Mr. Putin to the American President expresses hope for dialogue, perhaps a helpful, if politically difficult message.
Seraphim Hanisch

Published

12 hours ago

on

December 30, 2018

By

Reuters reported on December 30 that President Putin, in a letter to US President Donald Trump, expressed the fact that Moscow is ready for dialogue on many topics.

Russian President Vladimir Putin told his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump in a New Year letter on Sunday that Moscow was ready for dialogue on a “wide-ranging agenda”, the Kremlin said following a series of failed attempts to hold a new summit.

These failed attempts in Argentina in November, following the Kerch Strait Incident, and in Paris, have held up attempts by the two leaders to talk. The expressed wishes of President Trump to meet with Putin have been thwarted by political perceptions that he struggles with in his own country, as an extremely adversarial press and Cold War-minded military strategists have managed to keep President Trump on the sidelines.

However, the US President’s recent order to withdraw American forces from Syria and Afghanistan, while castigated by the press and the US establishment, appear to be genuine efforts to steer American policy away from the last fifty or so years of virtually unlimited war, and the more intensive period of military-backed globalism that has entangled the United States in many places around the world.

One way of knowing that the President is changing things in the US is observing the howls and screams of the press. Both liberal and hawkish conservatives have been upset about this recent move, which suggests it is very real, indeed.

President Putin’s letter is politically risky for the American president, in a time where the Russiagate investigation shows no qualified sign of concluding, and with an incoming Democrat-led House, the Democrats are acting very confident, as though they believe they can destroy the President’s agenda and maybe even remove him from office.

However, the flip side to this was shown by Mr. Trump’s refusals to play “establishment politics” both in terms of foreign policy moves as noted before, and at home, with his insistence that a border wall must be funded before he will allow the government to fully reopen.

Seen in this light, there is perhaps little to lose.

The US was not the only country to receive overtures from the Russian President. Reuters continues:

Putin also sent New Year greetings to other world leaders including prime ministers Theresa May of Britain and Shinzo Abe of Japan, as well as Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Putin wished “well-being and prosperity to the British people”, the Kremlin said.

Russia’s embassy in London said on Friday Moscow and London had agreed to return some staff to their respective embassies after they expelled dozens of diplomats early this year.

Britain expelled 23 Russian diplomats over accusations the Kremlin was behind a nerve toxin attack in March on former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter in the English city of Salisbury.

Russia, which denies any involvement in the poisoning, sent home the same number of British embassy workers in retaliation.

2019 looks like it will be a very turbulent and interesting year on many fronts.

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Continue Reading

Latest

Creators of “Russian meddling” also behind Alabama Senate race trickery

Democrat Party’s Russian meddling narrative outed in Alabama’s special Senate election which helped to prevent Judge Roy Moore from winning.
Seraphim Hanisch

Published

20 hours ago

on

December 30, 2018

By

Russia, Russia, RUSSIA!! The very name of that land strikes fear in the hearts of Americans everywhere. Or at least so thinks the American Democrat Party and a cyber security company known as New Knowledge. They tried the Russian Meddling ploy with President Trump, and then apparently they tried it again with the special Senate race in Alabama which featured the conservative, gun-toting Judge Roy Moore, who was brought up in the court of public opinion on sexual assault allegations that were decades old, and hounded on these allegations until he lost the Senate election.

Then, of course, he dropped off the radar, as did his accusers. New Knowledge was used to make this happen.

Their knowledge is very new indeed, as they apparently are able to make up things if they do not have real stories.

Fox News published a piece noting that New Knowledge was one of the two companies who reported on so-called Russian activity during the 2016 presidential election. The company was responsible for statements like this:

“The scale was massive,” New Knowledge researchers wrote of Russian disinformation, with the alleged campaign “reaching 126 million people on Facebook, posting 10.4 million tweets on Twitter, uploading 1,000+ videos to YouTube, and reaching over 20 million users on Instagram.”

And of course, such a report was impressive enough to get this response tweet from a (you guessed it) a Democrat Senator who is the top Dem on the Senate Intelligence Committee.

However, these “bombshell” reports provided by New Knowledge came under scrutiny when it was revealed in The New York Times (of all places) that they collaborated with another company known as American Engagement Technologies (AET) to replicate the same alleged “Russian interference” game during the Alabama Senate race. Fox News’ Lukas Mikelionis writes:

The secret effort, dubbed as the “Birmingham Project,” was facilitated by AET, a firm run by former Obama official Mikey Dickerson and funded by Silicon Valley billionaire Reid Hoffman, allocating $100,000 for the project.

Jonathan Morgan, the chief executive of New Knowledge, collaborated with the AET in reportedly creating thousands of fake Russian accounts on Twitter in a bid to give an impression that the Russians are supporting Republican candidate Roy Moore’s candidacy.

The project also involved creating a Facebook page and imitated conservative Alabamians who weren’t satisfied with the Republican candidate while encouraging others to write in another candidate.

The internal report of the Birmingham Project openly states that the group “ran a digital messaging operation to influence the outcome of the AL senate race” between September and December of 2017, according to BuzzFeed.

In a statement on Twitter, Morgan denied the project was aimed at influencing the election, which the Democrat and now-Senator Doug Jones won by 22,000 votes. “I did not participate in any campaign to influence the public,” he wrote, saying the project goals weren’t about supporting the Jones campaign.

He also told the Times that the project was “a small experiment” and not an actual political effort against the Republican candidate.

“The research project was intended to help us understand how these kind of campaigns operated,” he said. “We thought it was useful to work in the context of a real election but design it to have almost no impact.”

But the internal report obtained by other publications puts into question Morgan’s claims that the project was really just an experiment rather than a full-blown political campaign.

According to BuzzFeed, Dickerson and Sara Hudson, a former Department of Justice employee who went on to work for another firm funded by Hoffman, spoke at a private meeting in September where they said their secret project managed to suppress Republican votes, energize Democratic voters and plant a “false flag” against the Republican campaign.

The money trickled down through American Engagement Technologies, a firm run by Mikey Dickerson who was appointed by former President Barack Obama to lead the newly-created United States Digital Service.

The Birmingham Project’s internal report also takes credit for the high Democratic turnout and a drop in Republican turnout and said their campaign led to increased votes for write-in candidates.

Jones went on to win against the embattled Republican, who lost the support of the party amid sexual misconduct allegations, becoming the first Democratic senator from Alabama in more than 20 years.

Despite the denials, this news item has apparently taken off, with embedded links on the Fox website running as follows:

NY TIMES REPORTER SPOKE AT EVENT ORGANIZED BY GROUP BEHIND SECRET ALABAMA SENATE RACE DISINFORMATION CAMPAIGN

DEMOCRATIC OPERATIVES CREATED FAKE RUSSIAN BOTS DESIGNED TO LINK KREMLIN TO ROY MOORE IN ALABAMA RACE

And finally, the billionaire who got involved in this effort had to issue an apology for funding this false flag effort:

Liberal Silicon Valley billionaire Reid Hoffman issued an apology on Wednesday for funding a group that falsely tried to give an impression the Russian government was supporting Alabama Republican Roy Moore in last year’s Senate election against now-Sen. Doug Jones.

Hoffman, the co-founder of LinkedIn, is one of Silicon Valley’s top donors to the Democratic campaigns and PACs. In the last election cycle he donated $7 million to Democratic groups, though his money also pours into non-traditional groups that aren’t mandated to report their funding and often operate in the shadows.

One such groups is American Engagement Technologies (AET), a firm run by former Obama appointee Mikey Dickerson, which received $750,000 from Hoffman and was part of the effort to falsely portray the Republican’s senate bid as being supported by the Kremlin.

From what we see here, it is ever more clear that some very big players did not want Trump to win the election, and it is clear that they seek to meddle with the American election process, and also that sometimes, they succeed at it.

But they ain’t Russians. They are home-grown Democrats. But maybe their ideological and real mentors, such as Karl Marx, George Soros and Saul Alinsky all have cause to be proud. The advent of the “low information voter” who knows little to nothing about how the Republic works, is the best thing that ever happened to such activists, and indeed, the result of decades of patient effort to strip the power of the people of the United States away from them, and replace it with the illusion of freedom.

No Russians required.

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Continue Reading

Latest

Ukrainian “First Hierarch” opens LGBT Pandora’s Box

Ukrainian “first hierarch” was pranked, but his response was genuine, reflecting the direction the false Ukrainian Church intends to take.
Seraphim Hanisch

Published

21 hours ago

on

December 30, 2018

By

We dare not even call this an Orthodox Church. It is a thinly-veiled masquerade. But it looks like an Orthodox Church, and the services sound like Orthodox Services. But, wait. They wish to be (not like Christ, but) like Europe, and become “open” to LGBT -Qrstuvwyz12345… people? So says the false First Hierarch, “Metropolitan Epiphany” when he was called by prank callers. He didn’t know that the callers were pranksters but it didn’t stop him from letting the world know the big plans for Ukraine.

OrthoChristian.com reported on this (emphasis added):

The newly-created Ukrainian Church needs to work on softening its views towards the LGBT community and supporting the gay community in Ukraine in order to not be like the conservative Russian Church, “Metropolitan” Epiphany Dumenko, the head of Ukraine’s new nationalist church said in a recent phone conversation.

Epiphany was called by Russian pranksters claiming to be David McAllister, a German member of the European Parliament, calling to offer congratulations on his election and support for the future of the new Ukrainian church. Interestingly, the callers spoke in English and Epiphany responded in Russian.

Epiphany told the callers that he was ready for immediate reforms in the church and for working towards softening the church’s stance towards the LGBT community in order to be more like Europe and less like Russia.

“Unfortunately, not all Ukrainians share western tolerance, but without this, you cannot be part of the European family, and the church usually has a conservative position. But you have the opportunity to lead this movement—making Ukraine part of Europe. This is not a question for today, but it should not be delayed,” the pranksters said.

Epiphany responded:

Of course, I am for starting reforms in the church, so there wouldn’t be conservatism, so we would depart from Russian tradition and so the church would be open and a spiritual guide for the Ukrainian people. Because we are moving towards Europe, and therefore we should depart from the Russian conservative tradition. The church should be more open, because Russian Orthodoxy is very conservative and far from the people. I have the position that we should be with the people. We should understand their problems.

“I know that the Church has a conservative position, and if the new church will soften its position regarding the LGBT community, the gays of Ukraine, and it will take liberal values, it will be a great stimulus to develop European values. We spoke with Secretary Pompeo and he agrees that you should the increase your LGBT and gay values in the future,” the callers responded.

The new Ukrainian primate replied that the church needs to work on the Ukrainian people to adopt European values: “This is a difficult issue that we should not raise at the beginning of our journey, because, you know how Ukrainian society perceives this question. Now we need to work on it, so Ukrainian society would accept it. It’s a long path. Of we will discuss and seek for answers to these complex questions.”

The Ukrainian nationalist church’s press service later acknowledged that the call had taken place and stated: “During the conversation, Metropolitan Epiphany got a feeling that it was a provocation, so he ended it,” but not before he spoke with the pranksters for at least 15 minutes.

Supporters of the Ukrainian national church may point to the fact that this was a prank call, but the origin of the call was not the point. The answers given by this supposed church leader is.

Firstly, he spoke nothing about Christ, or the law of God, or the commandments. This is very commonly the case with regard to the Ukrainian “independent” church, of which only one communication reportedly even mentioned anything about Jesus Christ, who in Orthodox Christianity, is understood to be the real head of the Church.

Secondly, he spoke about becoming more like Europe and less like Russia. This is just a further manifestation of the first problem, because Russian Orthodoxy is not fealty to Russia, it is fealty to Christ in a local Church in Russia represented by and guided by a Russian Patriarch. Perhaps Epiphany never learned this in Seminary, but most Orthodox Christians know this.

As a further issue, the Russian (and Ukrainian!) attitude about homosexuality is pretty much the same – that it is a travesty against one’s own nature. This is the point of view stated by the Apostle Paul about homosexuality, and as the didactic of this condition is clearly laid out in Romans (Chapter 1:17-32), it is not a point of view for the Church to change in any way (here given in Paul’s own writings):

For therein is the righteousness of God revealed from faith to faith: as it is written, The just shall live by faith. For the wrath of God is revealed from heaven against all ungodliness and unrighteousness of men, who hold the truth in unrighteousness; because that which may be known of God is manifest in them; for God hath shewed it unto them.

For the invisible things of him from the creation of the world are clearly seen, being understood by the things that are made, even his eternal power and Godhead; so that they are without excuse:

Because that, when they knew God, they glorified him not as God, neither were thankful; but became vain in their imaginations, and their foolish heart was darkened.Professing themselves to be wise, they became fools, and changed the glory of the uncorruptible God into an image made like to corruptible man, and to birds, and four-footed beasts, and creeping things.

Wherefore God also gave them up to uncleanness through the lusts of their own hearts, to dishonour their own bodies between themselves: who changed the truth of God into a lie, and worshipped and served the creature more than the Creator, who is blessed for ever. Amen.

For this cause God gave them up unto vile affections: for even their women did change the natural use into that which is against nature: and likewise also the men, leaving the natural use of the woman, burned in their lust one toward another; men with men working that which is unseemly, and receiving in themselves that recompense of their error which was meet.

And even as they did not like to retain God in their knowledge, God gave them over to a reprobate mind, to do those things which are not convenient; being filled with all unrighteousness, fornication, wickedness, covetousness, maliciousness; full of envy, murder, debate, deceit, malignity; whisperers, backbiters, haters of God, despiteful, proud, boasters, inventors of evil things, disobedient to parents, without understanding, covenant breakers, without natural affection, implacable, unmerciful: who knowing the judgment of God, that they which commit such things are worthy of death, not only do the same, but have pleasure in them that do them.

This passage lays out what happened to the people in the Roman Empire and how in those times homosexuality and libertine relationships had become commonplace. The same process is being played out again in the West, especially, where the spearhead of the aberrant sexuality agenda is the LGBT activism. For any Christian confession to accede to this lifestyle as normative or even good is an outrage, for a community masquerading as an Orthodox Church it is beyond the pale.

Further the leader misunderstands the Russian Church’s strong stance against this lifestyle and goes with the West, and plans to actually try to change the hearts and minds of the Ukrainian population, who largely does NOT support such lifestyles.

So, like in America and Europe, if you do not agree with it, you will have to accept it anyway. The New Religion has made its most radical inroad yet into the Orthodox world.

 

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Continue Reading

JOIN OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Your donations make all the difference. Together we can expose fake news lies and deliver truth.

Amount to donate in USD$:

5 100

Validating payment information...
Waiting for PayPal...
Validating payment information...
Waiting for PayPal...
Advertisement

Advertisement

Quick Donate

The Duran
EURO
DONATE
Donate a quick 10 spot!
Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

The Duran Newsletter

Trending