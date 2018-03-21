WhatsApp founder tells followers to “Delete Facebook”

The knives are out.

Silicon Valley tech billionaires smell blood in the water. Are we seeing the beginning of the end for the giant spy social network Facebook?

WhatsApp co-founder, Brian Action referenced the viral movement urging everyone to delete their Facebook account, “in the wake of recent revelations that the personal data of 50 million Facebook users was used without their permission by political data company Cambridge Analytica during the 2016 presidential campaign.”

Zerohedge notes that we may be witnessing Facebook’s MySpace moment…

Zerohedge reports…

Three years after Mark Zuckerberg made Brian Action a billionaire, by paying $22 billion for WhatsApp, the messaging app’s co-founder has a clear message for the billions of social media drones worldwide – #deletefacebook. MarketWatch notes that Acton and fellow co-founder Jan Koum sold the messaging service WhatsApp to Facebook in 2014 for $22 billion. Acton received about $3 billion in the deal, and has a net worth of about $5.5 billion, according to Forbes. After staying on for three years, Acton quit Facebook in September, and is now a major backer of rival messaging service Signal, which boasts encryption to make its messages resistant to government surveillance And now, after the revelations of the last week, building on an ever-growing mountain of issues for Facebook, Acton said, in a tweet overnight: