What the West will NEVER understand about Crimea (VIDEO)

One thing is certain - Russia will not give Crimea back to Ukraine.

After Sean Spicer’s statement regarding Crimea a few weeks ago, it is clear that the West, including Donald Trump, are still confused about Crimea and it’s history with Russia. Russia’s Foreign Ministry responded to the White House statement in kind.

The Duran’s Peter Lavelle explains exactly why Crimea is part of Russia, why the Crimean people voted to rejoin Russia, and why Crimea will never be a part of Ukraine again.

