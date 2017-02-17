What the mainstream media won’t tell you about Michael Flynn (VIDEO)

The resignation of National Security Advisor Michael Flynn has nothing to do with Russia – as the mainstream media would make you believe.
The Duran’s Peter Lavelle explains why the media has Michael Flynn’s resignation all wrong.
