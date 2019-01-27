Connect with us

Latest

Analysis

News

What Is Trump’s Motivation Behind the Recognition of Guaido as Venezuelan President?

The current Venezuelan constitution was written during the Chavez era itself and yet is still fundamentally Western.
Strategic Culture Foundation

Published

8 hours ago

on

339 Views

Authored by Tim Kirby via The Strategic Culture Foundation:

Sadly we do not always get what we vote for. Donald Trump has decided to acknowledge the self-appointed leader of a particular foreign country in spite of it already having an elected leader, which sounds like the type of meddling that Trump said he was against. But, on the plus side at least this is better than the usual invasion + nation-building scenario we have seen in the past and that Trump promised to stop.

The country in question is Venezuela. Mr. Trump officially recognized opposition leader Juan Guaido as the nation’s new interim president instead of the elected Nicolas Maduro. The motivations behind such a move can be both overt and conscious but often it is what is in the subconscious that we ourselves do not even notice that is actually the key motivating factor in our decisions. There is a very emotional/ideological side to Venezuela that may be influencing “The Donald’s” decision.

After Israel/Palestine, Venezuela is one of the most emotionally divisive nations in the world for Westerners. People really strongly project their own values, beliefs and personal identity to certain political situations in certain nations.

When it comes to Israel, Western Liberals sympathize with the plight of the Palestinians who have been “colonized” by “white” people and are being systematically oppressed. For them this view of the situation confirms the victim culture that they hold so dear.

On the opposite side, Republicans identify with the Israelis as an oasis of Westerness in a desert of heathens. They see the Israelis like some sort of cowboys taming the Wild Mid-East.

This ability to identify with or project one’s identity onto the Israeli/Palestinian question is what makes people get into fiery internet arguments over an issue that they know nothing about having never been to Israel, speaking a local language and being only informed by the “objective” mainstream media.

Israel is a nation/narrative that speaks to many but for vastly different reasons.

Venezuela is not as “big” as Israel in terms of provoking online emotions from naive Westerners but it could be a close second. The quasi-Communist visuals, and “fight the man” attitude of the Chavez|Maduro era are repulsive to dog-eat-dog Republican types whereas the Starbucks swilling Liberal crowd in their Che Guevara T-shirts has tons of sympathy for the “poor victims of colonization” that are just trying to fight back against “oppression”.

For example, influential and respected conservative media giant Alex Jones calls Venezuela “Communist and Socialist” and more or less blames the country’s current struggles on their lack of Westernness. Venezuela does not act like “us” so they are clearly bad and poor because of it.

And, of course, on the other side “The Young Turks” pretty much blame American “Imperialism” for all the problems in Venezuela claiming that the failures of Venezuelan Socialism do not count because of American interference.

We can see the left/right, Liberal/Conservative dichotomy in action when Caracas is in question. But there is one thing the Mainstream Media and Youtubers seem to not understand.

Systemically, Venezuela is not very different from the majority of the countries in the world including the West.

Despite all this talk of Communism and wearing red berets the only thing that is uniquely Soviet about the nation’s constitution is a right to work and housing which were featured in the Stalin constitution of 1936. However, in the very same “Communist” Venezuelan document, when speaking about workers rights we see…

“Article 89.4: Any measure or act on the part of an employer in violation of this Constitution is null and void, and of no effect.”

Yes the word “employer” meaning employer in the Capitalist sense. In fact nowhere do we see anything about “seizing the means of production” or giving rights to “the working class” as we did with the Stalin constitution. Additionally if you even bother to open Google maps you will see there are Western capitalist businesses all over the nation including good ole McDonald’s. You can package a product anyway you want but it doesn’t change the core product and most of this “Socialism” that divides Western thought on Venezuela is merely window dressing. Attention Western pundits, journalists and bloggers!

Venezuela is NOT COMMUNIST.

That nation has a Liberal constitution founded on individual rights in the Western tradition. What it does have is some “workers’ liberation” propaganda and a few government projects smeared on top of this solid Liberal cake. The current Venezuelan constitution was written during the Chavez era itself and yet is still fundamentally Western. In fact all over the EU we see Liberal constitutions with Socialist window dressing. Venezuela is hardly unique in this position.

The key reason for this dissonance has to do with the fact that what is appealing to the Venezuelan people is not very appealing to Washington. Latin America has a lot of gripes with the US for brutality and regime changes during the Cold War. “Fighting the big evil oppressor” and having a country “for the people” are things that commoners can rally around. This marketing strategy worked fantastic for Chavez giving him the popularity of a demigod. However, this sort of red banner quasi-Marxist marketing does not suit President Trump. It is exactly the type of advertising to make the current US leader despise you.

Venezuela’s internal advertising could be forgiven if it were not such an “uppity” nation that actually tries to pursue an independent policy. This stands in direct contradiction to what some see as Trump’s “Fortress America” policy of trying to pull bring American influence and interests back to the Western Hemisphere while at the same time completely and unquestioningly dominating it.

So motivation behind the Trump recognition of Guaido really boils down to three points.

1. Trump finds the Chavez-Maduro “narrative/marketing” repulsive.

2. Venezuela is too uppity and too independent in its politics.

3. Leaders like Maduro are a direct barrier to building “Fortress America”.

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
14 Comments

14
Leave a Reply

avatar
7 Comment threads
7 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
8 Comment authors
Olivia KrothRaymond ComeauTheCelotajsNormski1Vera Gottlieb Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Olivia Kroth
Guest
Olivia Kroth

Whether Trump endorses Miss Piggy Guaido or not, is irrelevant. The Venezuelan military and Russia will make sure that democratically elected President Nicolas Maduro will stay in power in Venezuela.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
January 27, 2019 14:33
Vera Gottlieb
Guest
Vera Gottlieb

No, ‘democratically elected’ is not quite correct. Maduro has impeded many from voting (sound familiar?)and the official opposition in the Asamblea General has been has been rendered powerless.

Vote Up-2Vote Down  Reply
January 27, 2019 19:59
Shaun Ramewe
Guest
Shaun Ramewe

Political meddling and resource theft ~ what else!! Like every other Zio-liar ZOG-Yank Deep-State NWO-Swamp puppet President.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
January 27, 2019 14:57
Jane Karlsson
Guest
Jane Karlsson

Excellent article. Suddenly I see what the war against Venezuela is all about. Absolutely nothing. Might have guessed.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
January 27, 2019 15:33
Olivia Kroth
Guest
Olivia Kroth

There is no US war against Venezuela because the Russian military is there. Against the Russians, the coward US duck down. Loudmouthed bullies, that’s what they are. Lots of shouting and threatening, zero results.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
January 27, 2019 15:45
Vera Gottlieb
Guest
Vera Gottlieb

But then the US has always viewed governments not willing to bow to it’s orders as un-democratic.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
January 27, 2019 20:02
Paddy Jameson Power
Guest
Paddy Jameson Power

Rubbish! Why is the Duran publishing this puerile nonsense? Can’t you get someone to discus Venezuela in a more adult, reality based manner?

Vote Up-3Vote Down  Reply
January 27, 2019 17:04
Olivia Kroth
Guest
Olivia Kroth

The author writes:
” … this sort of red banner quasi-Marxist marketing does not suit President Trump. It is exactly the type of advertising to make the current US leader despise you.”

Venezuela and lots of other countries do not give a fig about what suits Trump. They follow their own agenda, and they have a right of doing so. They could not care less, whether Trump despises them or not.

Who is Trump? Just one more in a long series of US Presidents, nothing more, nothing less. Today in power, tomorrow gone.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
January 27, 2019 17:28
Vera Gottlieb
Guest
Vera Gottlieb

Looking to add another ass kisser to the Yankee collection. I don’t fully agree with Maduro but still, it is an internal affair. But of course, how can the US miss a chance to meddle…

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
January 27, 2019 19:56
Normski
Member
Normski

It may be an internal affair but it is wholly the creation of US sanctions against Venezuela. USA is directly responsible for the dire economic situation in Venezuela and not Maduro!.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
January 27, 2019 20:47
Normski
Member
Normski

In short, Trump’s motivation is the same as all other presidents that have preceded him – stealing another country’s natural resources for the benefit of USA!.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
January 27, 2019 20:44
Raymond Comeau
Guest
Raymond Comeau

Normski, you have summed it up concisely. Thank you!

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
January 27, 2019 21:21
TheCelotajs
Guest
TheCelotajs

For example, influential and respected conservative media giant Alex Jones calls Venezuela “Communist and Socialist” and more or less blames the country’s current struggles on their lack of Westernness. Venezuela does not act like “us” so they are clearly bad and poor because of it. This is so true I have seen it myself when visiting Northern Europe. The American people look down their noses at the local people.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
January 27, 2019 21:10
Olivia Kroth
Guest
Olivia Kroth

Lack of “westernness”?
Cuba is also a part of the so-called “West”, and it has a Communist government. US citizens being intolerant and looking down their noses at people who are different, this is exactly what makes them so unpleasant and unwelcome most everywhere. If they cannot stand how other people live, they should stay home – and build a wall all around the USA quickly, so nobody “different” can come in.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
January 27, 2019 21:39

Latest

“By hook or by crook.” Alexis Tsipras delivers North Macedonia agreement (Video)

The Duran Quick Take: Episode 69.
Alex Christoforou

Published

2 hours ago

on

January 27, 2019

By

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris take a look at the Greek Parliament vote on Friday that delivered the Prespes Agreement and created the nation of The Republic of North Macedonia.

North Macedonia is now on the fast track to enter NATO and the European Union.

Remember to Please Subscribe to The Duran’s YouTube Channel.

Follow The Duran Audio Podcast on Soundcloud.

“Greece after Prespes,” via Ekathimerini…

Despite having generated intense confrontation between political parties and painful division in Greek society, the name deal between Greece and the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia was ultimately endorsed by Parliament. The international community hailed Athens’s institutional move, similar to the way it had welcomed the constitutional revision in Skopje.

Confrontation was intense, and it often veered into extremist territory. Many rallies were organized to protest the Prespes accord. Turnout at these demonstrations was large. It was not just far-right and fascist elements. A large chunk of the protesters were well-meaning patriots. As were the people who stayed home. They weighed the facts through their own prism and decided to back the agreement. No patriots and traitors here. Just different assessments and priorities.

In that context, opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis’s declaration, in the Economist gala, that he would not call someone a traitor because he supported the Prespes deal, neither would he back the violence we saw recently, was welcome and useful.

For those of us who have followed the Macedonia saga from the very beginning, from the Mitsotakis government and the first mediation efforts of Cyrus Vance, with all the wasted opportunities and the considerable damage to the national interests, the deal represents an honorable compromise. It certainly comes with concessions, some painful, as does every difficult agreement which is the product of hard negotiations, which in this case lasted almost three decades.

A lot was said during the lengthy debate in Parliament – including comments that were over-the-top, excessive or outright false. Most interesting perhaps was the confrontation between two former foreign ministers, Nikos Kotzias and Dora Bakoyannis. Despite their personal differences, their exchange was mainly political, drawing on arguments and evidence. People were able to draw their own conclusions.

Looking back, it would have been better if Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and main opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis had come to a backstage understanding. It would have helped the country enormously. Also, confidential Foreign Ministry documents and telegrams should not have been made public. But all that cannot be undone.

Now Greece is called upon to handle the day after. And by Greece I mean all Greeks. Tsipras is the prime minister today, but Mitsotakis may be in his place tomorrow. Neither side stayed clear of populism on this. Greece cannot afford any more of that.

A key national goal must be to turn relations with FYROM into the benefit of our country. This means strengthening our friendship and deepening our commercial and economic cooperation. Furthermore, we must capitalize diplomatically on the fact that, for the first time in decades, we have managed to be part of a solution, not a problem.

Politics aside, there’s the impact on society. Ordinary people were divided on an inexcusable level. Hence, another national goal must be to heal the wounds. It won’t be an easy task. The healing process will take time, but it must start without delay. That’s an obligation for politicians, intellectuals and, above all, us in the media.

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Continue Reading

Latest

Russia’s foreign debt at decade low, as economy shifts away from neo-liberal order (Video)

The Duran Quick Take: Episode 68.
Alex Christoforou

Published

3 hours ago

on

January 27, 2019

By

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris take a look at how Russia continues to aggressively disengage from the dollar dominated neo-liberal world order. The Russian government has announced that it has cut its foreign debt to decade lows, while boosting national reserves.

Meanwhile the Russian economy moves ever closer to China, in economic and geopolitical spheres.

Remember to Please Subscribe to The Duran’s YouTube Channel.

Follow The Duran Audio Podcast on Soundcloud.

Via RT

Russia’s external debt has fallen by $64.4 billion or 12.4 percent from the beginning of last year, amounting to $453.7 billion as of January 1, 2019 – the lowest level since April 2009, according to Central Bank of Russia data.

All institutional sectors dropped their debts last year, the Central Bank of Russia announced on Monday, adding that other sectors contributed “the most to the country’s external debt contraction,” reducing their indebtedness by $32.3 billion.

The foreign debt has been dropping since mid-2014, when it reached its peak of around $733 billion in the wake US and EU sanctions. Since then, Russia managed to reduce debt by nearly $280 billion to reach the ten year minimum. In the fourth quarter of 2018 alone, the external debt was reportedly reduced by more than $16 billion or some 3.5 percent.

According to macro-statistical data, total external debt payments of non-financial institutions, including principal and interest, in the fourth quarter of 2018 and in the first quarter of 2019 will total $21.8 and $10.7 billion respectively.

The regulator said that Russia is expected to repay more than $4.8 billion in debt of 40 of the largest non-financial corporate borrowers in the first quarter of 2019. $800 million dollars is expected to be paid off in January, $772 million in February, and $3.3 billion in March.

Earlier this year, the Central Bank reported that foreign exchange reserves surged for the third consecutive year, boosted by 8.3 percent over the 12 months as of the beginning of 2019. Reserves saw growth of over $468 billion from $432 billion at the beginning of last January.

Moscow has been consistently eliminating its reliance on the greenback. The Central Bank’s latest quarterly report shows Russia has significantly cut the share of the US currency in foreign reserves to a historic low after it converted nearly $100 billion to euros, the Japanese yen and the Chinese yuan.

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Continue Reading

Latest

Canada’s Ambassador to China Fired by Technocrats for Defending Reason

The sin of telling the truth involves not only exposing the true agenda behind the arrest of Meng Wanzhou but also showcases who is truly behind it.

Published

8 hours ago

on

January 27, 2019

By

The newest fissures in the Anglo-Canadian Deep State appeared on Saturday January 26 as Canada’s Ambassador to China, John McCallum found that he was out of a job due to the sin of uttering perfectly rational truths during a January 23rd meeting of Chinese journalists in Toronto regarding the extradition case of Huawei’s CFO Wang Meng Wanzhou- who has been held as political prisoner in Canada since December 1, 2018. What were those truths?

First: That President Trump has stated his willingness to intervene in the case if it threatened America’s trade relations with China, and 

Second: That Canada never signed onto those Iran sanctions which involve her case.

It took little more than the blink of an eye for the terrified technocrats steered from the Deep State/Privy Council Office of Ottawa to go into damage control mode reflected in Justin Trudeau’s announcing McCallum’s firing within 3 days, with leaders of the nominal opposition gleefully rejoicing at his sacrifice. However contrary to the deep state’s intention, only more damage to the empire was inflicted by their act since McCallum’s downfall represents the largest of a growing array of structural cracks in the imperial machine which provide both a glimpse into the ugly workings of the British Empire’s operations in North America and also a precursor of the immanent downfall of the Empire itself.

A Jean Chretien-era Cabinet Minister, John McCallum is an old school “practical politician/businessman” whose tendency was to act in Canada’s national interests when war and economic devastation became the obvious outcomes of those brazen imperial agendas endemic in the mindsets of such neo-cons and technocrats as John Bolton, Elliot Abrams or Canada’s PM-handler-in-Chief Chrystia Freeland (1).

The sin of telling the truth, even in the simple manner that he did, involves not only exposing the true agenda behind the arrest of Meng Wanzhou but also showcases who is truly behind it. The “official” British narrative has demanded that Trump be perceived as the anti-Chinese villain of the story and Canada a mere victim doing the bidding of the big bad bully to the south by sacrificing our relationship with China in this arrest. The McCallum case demonstrates that the very opposite is true. Trump wants positive relations with China and the Belt and Road Initiative now lifting billions out of poverty and it is the Deep State which is deeply embedded in Canada which is working to do everything possible to prevent that potential alliance.

Footnote

(1) In her own writings, Rhodes Scholar Freeland has referred to this schism within the elites of the west as that of “bad” Plutocrats vs “good” technocrats- with “good” Plutocrats defined by the likes of her friends Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, or George Soros, who are willing to sacrifice much of their own financial gain under a new system of global governance masquerading under a “Green New Deal” (aka: Malthusian de-population) which she has also championed on record for years. See “The Strange Case of Chrystia Freeland” in Canadian Patriot #11, 2014 for more.

BIO: Matthew J.L. Ehret is a journalist, lecturer and founder of the Canadian Patriot Review. His works have been published in Executive Intelligence Review, Global Research, Global Times, The Duran, Nexus Magazine, Los Angeles Review of Books, Veterans Today and Sott.net. Matthew has also published the book “The Time has Come for Canada to Join the New Silk Road” and three volumes of the Untold History of Canada (available on untoldhistory.canadianpatriot.org). He can be reached at[email protected]

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Continue Reading

JOIN OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Your donations make all the difference. Together we can expose fake news lies and deliver truth.

Amount to donate in USD$:

5 100

Validating payment information...
Waiting for PayPal...
Validating payment information...
Waiting for PayPal...
Advertisement

Advertisement

Quick Donate

The Duran
EURO
DONATE
Donate a quick 10 spot!
Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

The Duran Newsletter

Trending