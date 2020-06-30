in Links, Latest

What is the real goal of NATO in the Baltics? | The Baltic Word

2 Comments

Visit Direct Link

U.S. will transfer 2,000 troops and military equipment to Poland. Military infrastructure of NATO continues to be deployed in the Baltic States. The main opponent of the Alliance is Russia.

Washington plans to redeploy a new corps headquarters, called V Corps, located at Fort Knox, Kentucky, to Poland. There is also a plan to transfer
30 F-16 fighters of U.S. army from Germany to eastern borders of NATO. Additionally, not one, as mentioned earlier, but two thousand of American troops will be redeployed to Poland.

Moreover, the deployment of U.S. nuclear weapons in Poland has been publicly discussed for several weeks.

This initiative was received ambiguously by Polish society, but authorities of Poland are pleased with any increase in the military presence of NATO and United States on its territory.

Besides, military infrastructure of NATO is also being deployed in the Baltics. Lithuanian authorities plan to complete the modernization of military training grounds in Pabrade, Gaijunay, Kazlu ruda this year, despite the pandemic and the crisis. The territory of Pabrade training ground will be doubled.

5 1 vote
Article Rating
Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

RussiaNATOBaltic StatesCold Warwarstroopsgoal

What do you think?

2 points
Upvote Downvote

Browse and manage your votes from your Member Profile Page

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Olivia Kroth
Olivia Kroth
June 30, 2020

The real goal of NATO in the Baltics is to place old US military junk somewhere, junk that no government with money wants to buy any more. So the Baltics are a US military hardware graveyard.

Last edited 26 minutes ago by Olivia Kroth
1
Reply
Lou
Lou
June 30, 2020

What is the real goal of NATO in the Baltics? Trying to relive the dream of yesteryear.

0
Reply

IAEA seeks new target

Ron Paul: The Media Is Lying About The “Second Wave”