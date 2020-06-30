What is the real goal of NATO in the Baltics? | The Baltic Word

U.S. will transfer 2,000 troops and military equipment to Poland. Military infrastructure of NATO continues to be deployed in the Baltic States. The main opponent of the Alliance is Russia.

Washington plans to redeploy a new corps headquarters, called V Corps, located at Fort Knox, Kentucky, to Poland. There is also a plan to transfer

30 F-16 fighters of U.S. army from Germany to eastern borders of NATO. Additionally, not one, as mentioned earlier, but two thousand of American troops will be redeployed to Poland.

Moreover, the deployment of U.S. nuclear weapons in Poland has been publicly discussed for several weeks.

This initiative was received ambiguously by Polish society, but authorities of Poland are pleased with any increase in the military presence of NATO and United States on its territory.

Besides, military infrastructure of NATO is also being deployed in the Baltics. Lithuanian authorities plan to complete the modernization of military training grounds in Pabrade, Gaijunay, Kazlu ruda this year, despite the pandemic and the crisis. The territory of Pabrade training ground will be doubled.

