What does America want from Iran with the new sanctions?

The US has chosen to target six individuals and three companies for further sanctions as a part of its withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, it’s first round of new sanctions since Trump’s announcement.

France 24 reports:

“Today the United States and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) jointly took action to disrupt an extensive currency exchange network in Iran and the UAE that has procured and transferred millions in US dollar-denominated bulk cash to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force (IRGC-QF) to fund its malign activities and regional proxy groups,” the statement said. “Specifically, the US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated nine Iranian individuals and entities.” Iran’s Central Bank “was complicit in the IRGC-QF’s scheme and actively supported this network’s currency conversion and enabled its access to funds that it held in its foreign bank accounts”, it continued. “This network of exchangers and couriers has converted hundreds of millions of dollars.” They are the first new sanctions since President Donald Trump withdrew from the Iran nuclear accord.

After having played by the rules all along and jumped through every hoop, Iran is still slandered with gas lighting so bad that one would have to be in a willful state of cognitive dissonance to believe such lies.

With Iran complying with the nuclear deal, which compliance was observed, verified, and signed off on nearly a dozen times since its origination, what, in particular, is America after? Is it purely regime change, as asserted by Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani, is it purely that Iran totally ditch its entire defense arsenal? Any number of different questions could be posited here, but all we know is what Trump and his war hawks have actually said, and what Israel has said and done.

Trump has made a slew of accusations at Iran from that of a clandestine nuclear development program outside the observation of international organizations, thus breaking its word on the JCPOA, to being a state sponsor of terror, none of which actually hold water when scrutinized, even without a microscope.

Israel didn’t wait to start an offensive against Iranian personnel and equipment within Syria’s border, launching strikes to eradicate them all, entirely preemptively, as Iran had not yet done anything to justify the concerns of the Jewish State, which had played a role in America’s withdrawal from the nuclear accord, as Trump testified when he announced the maneuver.

Is this purely about stoking internal conflict within Iran in order to bring about a change of regime in the Middle Eastern nation, peacefully, as in its northern neighbor Armenia, or after the style of Libya, in Northern Africa? America surely hasn’t taken measures to conceal this goal.

Rouhani has stated that he will keep Iran’s part and stick with the deal if other signatories can provide suitable guarantees, and the European parties, in addition to condemning Trump’s actions relative to the plan, have joined together in a joint statement to declare that they will remain committed to the deal.

However, going forward, as America begins to apply pressure to those nations and corporations who conduct business with Iran, we shall see what the situation will be, having to choose between giving America the middle finger and continuing their business with the sanctioned state, or abandoning their commitments as well in order to preserve their relationship with the US.

The Duran EUR Donate When you donate €20 or more, we'll send you our custom-made mug FREE! Your donations help us expose media lies and keep the fight at their doorstep. Will you help expose the lies of the mainstream media? As a reader of The Duran, you are well aware of all the propaganda and disinformation reported by the mainstream media. You know how important it is to bring real news to light. Please support The Duran and help us keep reporting on news that is fair, balanced, and real.