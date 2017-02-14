This is the liberal left “fascist” Berkeley rioter who called Milo Yiannopoulos a “homophobe” [Video]

This Berkeley riot supporter is proud of shutting down 'fascist' Milo Yiannopoulos.

Watching this “teacher” proves the point that the liberal left have completely lost their collective minds.

Tucker Carlson interviews a national organizer for BAMN (By Any Means Necessary), an American militant left-wing civil rights activist group that organizes demonstrations, litigation, property destruction, and riots to achieve its aims.

BAMN organizes primarily in colleges and K-12 schools…and now that Trump is POTUS, BAMN members see fascists all over America. Unfortunately this intellectually challenged BAMN activists has no idea what is the true definition of fascism…

From Italian fascismo, from fascio ‘bundle, political group’, from Latin fascis. A governmental system led by a dictator having complete power, forcibly suppressing opposition and criticism, regimenting all industry, commerce, etc., and emphasizing an aggressive nationalism and often racism. Fascism rejects assertions that violence is automatically negative in nature, and views political violence, war, and imperialism as means that can achieve national rejuvenation.

This Berkeley riot supporter believes it is her duty to stop Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos, from speaking on University campuses by any mean necessary, even with the use of violence.

Looking at the definition of fascism above, it appears that the only fascist in this entire debate is this BAMN activist.

At one point she calls openly gay Milo “homophobic.” The liberal left have completely lost their collective minds.

