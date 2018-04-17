Watch Sergey Lavrov DISMANTLE rude BBC journalist on Syria, Skripal poisoning

The world has been alarmed by the very real possibility of a direct military confrontation between the United States and Russia. Syria is where the current tensions are highest, and where missiles have been fired, but the hostility is deep-seated on a number of fronts, which is why facts on these issues matter.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov sat down for an interview for HARDtalk with Stephen Sackur of the BBC, setting the record straight on Syria, the Skripal poisoning and the new Cold War.

Lavrov effortlessly shames the British journalist, putting him in his place, at one point telling him, “this may be HARDtalk, but you’re not listening.” After interrupting Lavrov one too many times, Lavrov utters, “for a Brit, you are very rude.”

Aside from the brillant zingers from the veteran foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov rips apart the Western narrative behind the Skripal poisoning, the alleged chemical attack in Douma, Syria, and even admitting that relations between the West and Russia are far worse than the Cold War.

