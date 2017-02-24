WATCH: Ron Paul talks about the possibility of Trump ceasing to aim terrorists in Syria (VIDEO)

According to reports cited by the Ron Paul Institute For Peace And Prosperity, covert CIA shipments of weapons to terrorist groups in Syria has been halted. This could well mean that the Trump Administration has made good on the promise to reverse course in Syria.

However, mixed messages continue to come out of Washington as General Joseph L. Votel stated that US ground troops may be sent into Syria in what would be a further illegal war on a sovereign state.

