in Latest, News, Video

WATCH LIVE: Heavy clashes outside US Embassy in Beirut

Protesters in Lebanon rage against the United States.

Protesters have gathered outside the US Embassy in Beirut to protest Donald Trump’s unilateral decision to defy the United Nations and recognise Jerusalem/al-Quds as the Israeli capital.

Yesterday, at an emergency summit of the Arab League, Lebanon’s Foreign Minister proposed sanctioning Washington for its stance.

Lebanon urges Arab states to sanction USA: The Petroyuan beckons

Clashes have broken out between law and order officials and angry protesters outside the Embassy as demonstrators set debris ablaze amid wafting tear gas.

Now watch RT’s life video as the events unfold:

What do you think?

0 points
Upvote Downvote

Total votes: 0

Upvotes: 0

Upvotes percentage: 0.000000%

Downvotes: 0

Downvotes percentage: 0.000000%

BeirutLebanonPalestineUnited States

Leave a Reply

Loading…

North Korea slams “mentally deranged dotard” Trump on Middle East