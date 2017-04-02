WATCH: Kiev’s official promo video for Eurovision 2017

I confess, I’ve never been too keen on the Eurovision Song Contest and only because the style of music isn’t my thing. But many people have fun with it. It is after all a time to put aside our differences and celebrate diversity….unless you are a young Russian woman in a wheelchair, that is.

But let’s not let war crimes, the inciting of genocide, lack of human rights, lack free speech, a shattered economy, rampant corruption, state sponsored terrorism and crumbling infrastructure get in the way of us having a nice time.

NOW WATCH the official video promoting Kiev’s hosting of the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest!