Hillary Clinton says that Vladimir Putin is “not a member of my fan club” (Video)

Hillary Clinton expands her blame game beyond Russia, Comey, and the Alt-Right, telling CNN’s Christiane Amanpour that sexism and misogyny played a part in her 2016 presidential election loss to Donald Trump.

Hillary off course also took time to blame Russian President Vladimir Putin (as always) during the interview…

“Everyday that goes by we learn more about some of the unprecedented interference, including from a foreign power, whose leader is not a member of my fan club.”

60 million plus Americans are also not in your fan club Hillary.

President Trump has his own take (via two tweets) as to how “Crooked” Hillary lost…

FBI Director Comey was the best thing that ever happened to Hillary Clinton in that he gave her a free pass for many bad deeds! The phony… Trump/Russia story was an excuse used by the Democrats as justification for losing the election. Perhaps Trump just ran a great campaign?

