Watch CNN scramble to defend ‘fake news’ report

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou first reported on BuzzFeed’s horrendous fake news story on Donald Trump — and in pure CNN fashion (publish any story that paints Trump badly) they subsequently blasted the unsubstantiated claim to their braindead, Hillary-supporting viewers. Trump of course told the world what he thought of the story on Twitter.

In a weak attempt to save any shred of credibility CNN has left (if it had any to begin with), CNN anchors Jake Tapper and Wolf Blitzer desperately tried to distance their employer from the fake, disgusting BuzzFeed report about Trump.

Tapper said:

“At the beginning of the press conference, Sean Spicer, who is going to be the White House press secretary, suggested that both BuzzFeed and CNN published this dossier full of uncorroborated rumors. That’s not true. That’s false. CNN never did that. We never provided even one detail from that dossier except this morning when I said that there was reason to believe that one detail that had been out there because of BuzzFeed was false involving Trump’s attorney Michael Cohen.”

“When Mr. Trump went after our own Jim Acosta saying he is ‘fake news’ and he isn’t going to call on him, what I suspect we are seeing here is an attempt to discredit legitimate, responsible attempts to report on this incoming administration with irresponsible journalism that hurts us all and the media going forward should keep that in mind.”

A desperate CNN came out with their own statement to try wipe away as much egg off their face as possible – but most people aren’t buying it…

At his first press conference in six months, Trump explained there was “false and fake” information leaked to journalists which media outlets Buzzfeed and CNN ran with.

“Information that was false and fake and never happened got released to the public, as far as Buzzfeed, which is a failing pile of garbage, writing it – I think they’re going to suffer the consequences, they already are – and as far as CNN going out of their way to build it up,” Trump stated.

“It’s a disgrace what took place, it’s a disgrace and I think they ought to apologize to start with, Michael Cohen,” Trump said, before refusing to answer a question from CNN reporter Jim Acosta and exclaiming, “You are fake news.”

Trump labeled CNN fake news just last month when the network continued to report that Trump would “be working on The Apprentice” during his presidency.

Reports by @CNN that I will be working on The Apprentice during my Presidency, even part time, are ridiculous & untrue – FAKE NEWS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2016

