Watch CNN censor guests for calling them FAKE NEWS on air (VIDEO)

Establishment disinfo purveyor CNN can't handle the truth; they've lost control of the 'fake news' narrative

In the battle between fake and real news sources, mainstream media are being badly beaten by alternative news sites like The Duran.

The US establishment invented the term “fake news” in an attempt to discredit any information not coming from its sanctioned outlets like The New York Times, Washington Post, and big TV networks.

But critics have turned the tables, charging the purveyors of the “fake news” narrative with being fake news themselves.

CNN in particular, with its ratings in the toilet, is not pleased by having its own smear weapon taken away and used against it.

Watch as Peter Lavelle points out how CNN disgracefully cuts off guests who dare to question the veracity of its own reporting:

