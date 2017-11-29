WATCH: Bosnian-Croat war criminal drinks poison in courtroom before dying

Slobodan Praljak was one of the few non-Serbs to be dragged before the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia, a body which has been widely discredited for failing to account for evidence speaking to the fact that Serbian/Yugoslav patriots like Ratko Mladić were fighting against armed jihadists who threatened to kill more ethnic Serb civilians if not contained on the battle field.

Days after convicting Mladić, during hearings in which he accused the tribunal of being a political “NATO court”, Praljak who was convicted of ordering his Croat troops to fire on Bosnian Muslims, dramatically drank a vile of poison in the court room.

He died hours later.

Now watch as Praljak drinks a suicideal dose of poison inside a courtroom in The Hague.