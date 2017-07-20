WaPo reporter tells MSNBC that Americans are too stupid to understand “Trump-Russia” story (Video)

WaPo Reporter: Trump voters do not care about Russia because "names are incredibly hard to pronounce."

MSNBC’s, Hallie Jackson wanted to see what “the rest of America” (the one outside NY, LA, and SF) thought of President Trump, by interviewing Donald Trump voters in Central Virginia.

Joining MSNBC was Washington Post White House Correspondent Ashley Parker, who suggested that difficult and hard-to-pronounce Russian names were alienating Trump country voters from the Hillary Clinton concocted story that to date has provided zero evidence of “collusion” between Trump and Russia…whatever “collusion” even means in this context.

The only stupid people in this entire Russia freak out are reporters like Ashley Parker.

MSNBC’s Hallie Jackson left her elitist bubble to talk with a panel of Trump supporters in Virginia.

Jackson said…

“What they didn’t talk a lot about was Russia, you bring it up and then the sense is ‘well maybe that is a concern, but not at the top of my mind.’”

A Trump voter named Lori Valantiejus said…

“Everybody has said there is nothing illegal about what he did. It might have been a stupid choice, but we all make stupid choices.”

Hallie Jackson then asked the Washington Post reporter if the media should scale back its coverage of the “fake news” Trump-Russia collusion story.

Parker said…

“No, the reporters report on news and are going to continue to uncover that, but I do think it is worth remembering in the beltway…what doesn’t matter to voters.” “And in a way it’s understandable that Russia is not the most trenchant issue, it’s not related to their day-to-day lives, if they can drop their kids at daycare, if they can put food on the table, and it’s very complicated.” “These names are incredibly hard to pronounce, there’s lots of confusing connections, there’s now eight people, they dripped out one by one, I mean there is not an easy narrative to take stock of.”

