Washington Post employees caught on hidden camera admitting Trump-Russia story is a “crap shoot” (Video)

In an all new Project Veritas video, two Washington Post employees are caught on hidden camera acknowledging that the Trump-Russia collusion story is a complete work of fiction.

In a conversation with an undercover Project Veritas journalist, the Jeff Bezos, CIA backed Washington Post’s National Security Director, Adam Entous, admitted what we already know…that “there’s no evidence of [Trump-Russia collusion] that I’ve seen so far.”

Entous admits that the entire Russia collusion story is one big “fucking crap shoot”, and that he has no idea how Mueller’s investigation might turn out.

Entous: “Our reporting has not taken us to a plcae where I would be able to say with any confidence that the result of it is going to be the president being guilty of being in cahoots with the Russians. There’s no evidence of that that I’ve seen so far.” PV Journalist: “There has to be something, right?” Entous: “Maybe, maybe not. It could just be lower-level people being manipulated or manipulating, but it’s very hard to, it’s really…It’s a fucking black box.” “We’ve seen a lot of flirtation, if you will, between them but nothing that, in my opinion, would rank as actual collusion. Now that doesn’t mean that it doesn’t exist, it just means we haven’t found it yet. Or maybe it doesn’t exist.” “I mean it’s a fucking crap shoot. I literally have no prediction whatsoever as to what would happen, and I do all the stuff for the Post on this so…”

As Zerohedge rightly points out, on the surface, Entous’ opinions are not that explosive and likely mimic the views held by many Americans…namely that despite 1.5 years of investigations no one has presented any actual, tangible evidence of Trump-Russia collusion.

That said, what is explosive about this particular undercover sting is just how different Entous’ private views on the Trump-Russia investigation are from the constant stream of narrative-building collusion headlines that flood the Washington Post’s homepage each and every day.

The mainstream media defended the Washington Post by turning their attention towards focusing the foiled attempt of one of O’Keefe’s journalists to plant a fake story at the Washington Post, and see if they would run it with no questions asked.

None of this mainstream media press has slowed down O’Keefe’s Project Veritas…