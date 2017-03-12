Washington Post editor calls for a simpler time “when everyone considered Russia the enemy. Even the president”

The Washington Post deputy editor Ruth Marcus wants us to go back to a simpler time when America hated Russia.
No surprise coming from WaPo top brass. Here is the “fake news” WaPo editor’s tweet…
So excited to be watching The Americans, throwback to a simpler time when everyone considered Russia the enemy. Even the president.
— Ruth Marcus (@RuthMarcus) March 8, 2017
Glenn Greenwald replied…
I long for the Good Ol' Days when we united in intense hatred – and waged endless global war against – a despised foreign enemy. https://t.co/qJk7YaNqnT
— Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 8, 2017
Some more twitter responses…
@RuthMarcus https://t.co/1aMfcioMVj
— Dee Porter (@DeePort28) March 8, 2017
@RuthMarcus yep and we spent billions on our nuclear and military capability.I also remember drills in school where we hid under our desks
— #ARRESTSOROSNOW (@theratzpack) March 8, 2017
@RuthMarcus
Ah yes, I remember it well. Even in my dreams (which sometimes turned into nightmares) pic.twitter.com/5MHq0KI0Bw
— Aimee DeMaio (@AimeeDemaio) March 8, 2017
Jimmy Dore calls Marcus a “get everything wrong” type of person…
Remember, the WaPo is in bed with the CIA big time…via Alternet:
The Post’s new owner, Jeff Bezos, is the founder and CEO of Amazon — which recently landed a $600 million contract with the CIA. But the Post’s articles about the CIA are not disclosing that the newspaper’s sole owner is the main owner of CIA business partner Amazon.
Even for a multi-billionaire like Bezos, a $600 million contract is a big deal. That’s more than twice as much as Bezos paid to buy the Post four months ago.
And there’s likely to be plenty more where that CIA largesse came from. Amazon’s offer wasn’t the low bid, but it won the CIA contract anyway by offering advanced high-tech “cloud” infrastructure.
Bezos personally and publicly touts Amazon Web Services, and it’s evident that Amazon will be seeking more CIA contracts. Last month, Amazon issued a statement saying, “We look forward to a successful relationship with the CIA.”
As Amazon’s majority owner and the Post’s only owner, Bezos stands to gain a lot more if his newspaper does less ruffling and more soothing of CIA feathers.