Was a False Hydroxychloroquine Narrative Created to Destroy the Competition for Gilead’s Remdesivir?

by Vera Sharav

Below, Dr. Meryl Nass reviews long a list of corrupt practices. The practices undermine the integrity of medical practice during the current medical crisis; a crisis significantly made worse by stakeholders who are focused on projected future profits from not-yet-developed “countermeasures” against COVID-19.

The stakeholders include public health officials, global public health institutions, government advisory committees, clinical trialists who design trials to provide commercially beneficial results, and editors of prestigious high impact, medical journals.

These collaborators engaged in an orchestrated effort to prevent physicians from utilizing an existing, off-patent, cheap and affordable drug, that thousands of clinicians attest to its therapeutic benefit.

The problem with Hydroxychloroquine is that there is no profit to be made from this off-patent drug!

It is remarkable that a series of events taking place over the past 3 months produced a unified message about hydroxychloroquine, and produced similar policies about the drug in the US, Canada, Australia, NZ and western Europe. The message is that generic, inexpensive hydroxychloroquine is dangerous and should not be used to treat a potentially fatal disease, Covid-19, for which there are no (other) reliable treatments.

