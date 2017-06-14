WARNING: Video emerges from the moment Alexandria, VA gunman opened fire on GOP baseball team

Video from the shooting in Alexandria, Virginia, captured the chaos that ensued when a 66-year-old Bernie Sanders supporter opened fire on a Republican congressional baseball team.

According to law enforcement officials the shooter has been identified as 66-year-old, never-Trumper and Bernie supporter James Hodgkinson.

Hodgkinson allegedly asked Representative Jeff Duncan whether it was Republicans or Democrats on the practice field before opening fire.

WARNING: The video that follows may be disturbing.

