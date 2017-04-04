WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGES surface of 22 year old St. Petersburg metro bomber

Following The Duran breaking news of the Russian Investigative Committee positively identifying the suicide bomber, graphic images have hit the internet of 22 year old Akbarzhon Dzhalilov, as surfaced through the reporting of The Duran’s Vladimir Rodzianko.

The Russian Investigative Committee has identified the suicide bomber responsible for yesterday’s terrorist attack on the St. Petersburg Metro. 22 year old Akbarzhon Dzhalilov, a native of Kyrgyzstan, blew him self up killing 14 and wounding 47 in the attack using a bomb filled with shrapnel.

In addition to blowing himself up on a train near Sennaya Ploshchad station, the Russian authorities have further confirmed that Dzhalilov also planted a device later defused by police at the Ploschad Vosstaniya Metro station.