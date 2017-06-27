WARNING GRAPHIC VIDEO shows police in Venezuela gun down a protestor at point blank range

SHTFPLAN reports that in order to witness a real-world example of economic collapse in the Americas, “one need only turn their attention to Venezuela, where the collapse of their currency has led to hyperinflation to the point that supplies of bare essentials like flour, meat, medicine and toilet paper are unavailable to the general population. The situation has been playing out for several years and it appears to be coming to a head.”

In the video below, aired on LIVE television, Venezuelan riot police and military gun down a protestor in point blank range.

WARNING THE VIDEO IS GRAPHIC.