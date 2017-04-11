WARNING: Fake News AP article claims “anonymous” source says Russia “knew in advance about Syria chemical attack”

More fake news from the AP. Easy to spot, meant to push the war in Syria agenda further.

The recipe for this AP fake news propaganda is simple to call out…

Classic AP propaganda, and complete fake news.

The AP story has already been dismissed by the White House. Via The Hill…

The Associated Press reported Monday that the United States determined that Russia knew about last week’s chemical attack on a town in Syria beforehand.

But in a Monday evening statement, a senior administration official disputed that report.

“At this time, there is no U.S. Intelligence Community consensus that Russia had foreknowledge of the Syrian chemical attack,” the official said.

This has not stopped all major western mainstream media outlets from disseminating this AP fake news post.

John McCain, itching for war with Syria and Russia was also quick to jump on the AP fake news (perhaps he was tipped off in advance, given the speed of his response). Via ABC news…

U.S. Senator John McCain accused Russia on Monday of having cooperated with Syrian government forces in a chemical weapons attack that has killed more than 80 people, including more than a dozen children. The Republican senator said at a press conference in Belgrade that he believes “the Russians knew about chemical weapons because they were operating exactly from the same base.” He said the U.S. launched cruise missile strikes last week against the Syrian base “in a response of a chemical attack.” “I hope that this behavior by Syria, in what clearly is cooperation with Russia and Syria together, will never happen again,” he said. McCain said the U.S. should take out Syria’s air force as part of stopping Syrian President Bashar Assad from repeating such attacks in the future. “I would prevent Bashar Assad from flying from his airfields if he doesn’t renounce the use of these weapons,” the former American airman said. “The United States should first tell Russia that this kind of a war crime is unacceptable in the world today.”

Here the dangerous propaganda piece published by the AP…