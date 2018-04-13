From Desert Storm to Syria chemical weapons, the lies behind US war is exposed (Video)

High ranking politicians on both sides are calling for bombing in Syria despite no investigation as tensions between the US and Russia continue to heat up.

Jimmy Dore delivers some hard facts on Syria and the propaganda push for war, that mainstream media will never ever cover…

“Russia went into Syria to fight ISIS. Guess what we were doing? We went into Syria to fund ISIS.” “And then they will demonetize this video because I just said that.”

The Duran EUR Buy us a coffee ☕ Every Dollar, Pound and Euro you send us helps our publication stay active, reach more people and to continue to shed light on the social-political issues of our time. Will you help expose the lies of the mainstream media? As a reader of The Duran, you are well aware of all the propaganda and disinformation reported by the mainstream media. You know how important it is to bring real news to light. Please support The Duran and help us keep reporting on news that is fair, balanced, and real.