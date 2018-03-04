Warmonger Condoleezza Rice wants “Little Adam Schiff” to wrap up Russiagate investigation (Video)

When Bush’s former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice thinks the Russia investigation needs to be wrapped up, then you know the attempt to remove Trump with a false and often times ridiculous Russia collusion fake news is falling apart.

The Deep State did however manage to push the US closer towards conflict with Russia using the “13 Russian troll” narrative, and boxed Trump into a foreign policy corner so as to approve America’s illegal occupation and conflict escalation in Syria as well as approve the sale of lethal weapons to a neo-nazi putsch in Ukraine.

As crazy as it sounds, while the Russia fake news story concocted by Hillary and the Deep State has not ultimately impeached Trump, it has forced him to surrender his foreign policy to Mattis and the Generals, and created a huge cash windfall for the military industrial complex.

Condoleezza Rice To Adam Schiff On Russia Investigation: “Wrap It Up…The Country Needs To Get Back To Business.” pic.twitter.com/mzmU14kdMO — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) March 1, 2018

Via Zerohedge…

Keep in mind, there are two stories at play here; the first of course is the “Russian hacking” narrative – which posits that Russia wanted Hillary Clinton to lose the election, so they hacked the email accounts of key Democrats and the DNC and then gave them to WikiLeaks – possibly in coordination with the Trump campaign (an assertion which has more or less been lopped off the theory lately due to a lack of evidence). The second push has been the “Russian troll” narrative – which revolves around the theory that Americans were influenced by Russians purchasing ads and using “bots” on social media platforms – fake accounts which use automated systems to deliver a message or push a hashtag so that it goes viral. And while Special Counsel Robert Mueller is rumored to be preparing fresh indictments for the Russian hacking group fingered by the largely discredited cybersecurity firm Crowdstrike – the Special Counsel’s case isn’t going to hold water unless he can explain how files can be transferred from the East Coast to Russia at 22.6 MB/s – a speed virtually impossible to achieve from halfway around the world – yet very common for a thumb drive. With claims of Russian meddling already on shaky ground – the absurd notion that the Kremlin was able to swing the election jumped the shark last month following Robert Mueller’s indictment of 13 Russian nationals at a “troll farm.” The official takeaway; those dastardly Russians, with no connection to the Trump campaign, were running a tiny propaganda shop (which had been in operation for years) that had no effect on the outcome of the U.S. election. The icing on the cake had to be CNN literally dumpster diving in St. Petersburg, Russia outside the “troll farm” in search of hard evidence Mueller’s team must have overlooked. Mueller’s indictment was immediately shredded by two media professionals close to the Russian meddling claims; Facebook’s VP of advertising, Rob Goldman, and journalist Adrian Chen of The New Yorker – neither of whom we’re guessing voted for Trump. Goldman, in reaction to Mueller’s indictment, fired off a series of tweets which effectively dismantled claims of Russian election influence. In addition to noting that “The majority of Russian ad spend happened AFTER the election,” the Facebook exec wrote “The main goal of the Russian propaganda and misinformation effort is to divide America by using our institutions, like free speech and social media, against us.” Goldman’s comments were immediately picked up and retweeted by President Trump, who pronounced “The Fake News Media never fails.”

The Fake News Media never fails. Hard to ignore this fact from the Vice President of Facebook Ads, Rob Goldman! https://t.co/XGC7ynZwYJ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 17, 2018

Goldman was admonished by Facebook for his “freelance” thoughts, and issued an apology which amounted to “I couldn’t possibly know everything that Mueller’s team knows, disregard what I said.” Meanwhile Adrian Chen, who first profiled the indicted Russian troll farm in 2015, sat down with MSNBC’s Chris Hayes, where he proceeded to put things in perspective.

Tried to tamp down the troll farm panic on @chrislhayes show last night. It's 90 people with a shaky grasp of English and a rudimentary understanding of U.S. politics shitposting on Facebook. https://t.co/Y93er6ZMJg — Adrian Chen (@AdrianChen) February 20, 2018

“Either I could stay silent and allow the conversation to be dominated by those pumping up the Russian threat, or I could risk giving fodder to Trump and his allies,” Chen wrote in the New Yorker. In describing the MSNBC interview, Chen added “I didn’t think that what amounted to a social-media marketing campaign—one whose supposed architects had a rudimentary grasp of the English language—could sow so much discord on its own.”

