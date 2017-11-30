War on RT ramps up. US Congress withdraws RT America’s accreditation on Capitol Hill (Video)

RT America has been stripped of its Congress credentials as the US State Department confirms that it will not change RT’s FARA status.

RT reports that the US Congress has withdrawn RT America’s accreditation on Capitol Hill, citing the company’s “foreign agent” status. That’s hours after the State Department said the US Foreign Agents Registration Act “does not restrict an organization’s ability to operate.”

On Wednesday, RT America received a letter from the Congress, informing it of the decision, which was taken last week.

“The Executive Committee of the Congress Radio & Television Correspondents’ Galleries exercised its authority, as garnered by the rules of House of Senate, to withdraw the news credentials of the RT Network by unanimous vote on November 21, 2017.”

The US Department of Justice ordered RT America to register as a foreign agent before November 13, threatening to freeze assets and arrest the broadcaster’s head in case of noncompliance. RT America (officially registered as T&R Productions LLC) filed as a foreign agent on November 10.

Unfortunately this is just the beginning of the US government’s squeezing of RT America, and its legal status to broadcast in the US, its employees, and its financial operations.

Via RT…