WADA could not stop Russian swimmers from winning six gold medals at the 2018 FINA World Championships in China

WADA board of directors is predominantly governed by US, Canadian, British and Australian “experts”.

7 hours ago

Sports should not be politicized, yet global sports have increasingly become an arena of global politics. In spite of the “Russian doping scandal”, instigated by WADA to block Russian athletes from participating in international competitions, Russian sports teams were very successful in 2018, winning 146 gold medals. To name just a few, the Russian swimmers won six gold medals at the FINA World Swimming Championships, which took place in the Chinese city of Hangzhou from December 11 to 16, 2018. Meanwhile, WADA experts visited Moscow twice to inspect Russia’s former anti-doping laboratory. The inspection results have not been published yet. Nevertheless, Russia wants to take part in the 2020 Olympics, and Russian sports authorities are proposing financial awards for Russian athletes who will bring back gold.

Olga Golodets, Russian Deputy Prime Minister for sports, noted that Russian athletes won 146 gold medals in 2018. She said at a board meeting of the Sports Ministry that “the outgoing year of 2018 was a success for Russian sports. Russian athletes won at various international tournaments a total of 146 gold medals, a brilliant result” (TASS, 21.12.2018).

In November and December 2018, so-called experts from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) visited Moscow twice to inspect the anti-doping laboratory in Moscow. The five-person delegation of experts, led by Dr. Jose Antonio Pascual who is a research scientist and academic in Barcelona, arrived in Moscow on December 17 to access data of the Moscow anti-doping lab, as required by WADA’s Executive Committee decision of September 20.

They retrieved data on doping samples analysis of Russian athletes for the period between 2011 and 2015, kept at the former facility of the Moscow anti-doping lab. The results have not been published yet, and WADA announced that their “experts” want to come back to Moscow for a third time at the end of the year. Granting access to LIMS (the Laboratory Information Management System) data is one of the key conditions for the reinstatement of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency RUSADA (TASS, 21.12.2018).

It needs to be noted that the WADA board of directors is predominantly governed by US, Canadian, British and Australian “experts”, with a few other Euopeans sprinkled in between. No Russians and Chinese are included, although Russia and China together form the greatest landmass on earth and have the largest population of the globe, if their numbers are combined. Maybe WADA should reconsider and restructure its board of directors for the future, including “experts” from the Russian Federation and the People’s Republic of China as well?

The last six gold medals in 2018 were brought home by Russian swimmers taking part in the FINA Swimming World Championships in Hangzhou, China. On the 13th of December, Kirill Prigoda won gold in men’s 200m breaststroke. He covered the distance in 2 minutes 0.16 seconds, setting a new world record (TASS, 13.12.2018). Kirill Gennadievich Prigoda was born in Saint Petersburg, on the 29th of December 1995. His father was a four-times Olympic medalist in swimming, his mother became world champion in 200 m breaststroke. Besides swimming, the young man studied Strategic Management at Peter the Great Saint Petersburg Polytechnic University.

The 14th of December was a very lucky day for Russia, as three Russian swimmers were able to grab gold in China. Kliment Kolesnikov won the 100 medley, swimming the distance in 50.63 seconds (TASS, 14.12.2018). Kliment Andreyevich Kolesnikov was born in Moscow, on the 9th of July 2000. The Russian swimmer won three gold medals at the 2018 European Championships and established a new 50m backstroke world record. He was chosen the flag bearer for Russia at the 2018 Summer Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires, Argentina, where he received six gold medals.

On the 14th of December, Vladimir Morozov was also successful in Hangzhou. He won gold in the 50m freestyle, clocking the distance in 20.33 seconds (TASS, 14.12.2018). Vladimir Viktorovich Morozov was born in Novosibirsk, on the 16th of June 1992. At the FINA Swimming World Championships in Istanbul, he earned gold in the 50m and 100m freestyle.

In 2016, WADA harrassed him, naming the young Russian swimmer as an athlete who had “benefited from the disappearing positive methodology as part of a Russian state-run doping programme”. So FINA declared him ineligible for the Rio 2016 Summer Olympics in Brazil. Vladimir Morozov, however, appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), which sided with him. On the 4th of August 2016, he was cleared by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to compete and took part in the Rio Summer Olympics (swimswam.com, 04.08.2016).

The third very successful Russian swimmer in China was Evgeny Rylov. He even won gold twice in single events, on the 14th and 16th of December. He was first in men’s 50m backstroke with 22.58 seconds, and two days later in men’s 200m backstroke with a time of 1:47.02 (TASS, 14. 12. 2018 / 16.12.2018). The 22-year-old crowned his career with a third gold medal for the 4x50m medley relay, in which he took part. Evgeny Mikhailovich Rylov was born in Novotroitsk, on the 23rd of September 1996. He had already received three gold medals at the 2014 Summer Youth Olympics in Nanjing. Another gold medal followed at the 2017 Fina World Championships in Budapest.

The sixth and last gold medal was brought home to Russia by four men who won the 4×50 medley relay in Hangzhou with a time of 1:30.54. Kliment Kolesnikov, Oleg Kostin, Evgeny Rylov and Mikhail Vekovishev participated in the winning quartet.

This goes to show that the Russian Federation will not be contained in sports by envious western countries. The human reservoir of talented young people is huge. They do not need doping to set world records. Sports training in Russia has a long, successful tradition. The former Soviet Union and now the Russian Federation was and remains one of the leading sports nations of the world.

To further ensure that young athletes will train hard, the Russian sports authorities are proposing financial awards for winning gold at the 2020 Olympics. “A Russian athlete winning gold at the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo may be awarded by the government with a sum of four million rubles. The 2020 Summer Olympic Games will be held in Japan between July 24 and August 9, with a total of 339 sets of medals to be contested in 50 disciplines” (TASS, 21.12.2018).

Hopefully, Russia’s differences with WADA will be sorted out by then and young Russian talents will get a chance of competing in Tokyo.

Olivia Kroth: The journalist and author of four books lives in Moscow.

Her blog: https://olivia2010kroth.wordpress.com

Latest

Turkey’s Threats against Greece

Erdogan believes that the Greek islands are occupied Turkish territory and must be reconquered.
The Duran

Published

7 hours ago

on

December 26, 2018

By

Authored by Debalina Ghoshal via The Gatestne Institute:

  • The one issue on which Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his opposition are in “complete agreement” is the “conviction that the Greek islands are occupied Turkish territory and must be reconquered.”
  • “So strong is this determination that the leaders of both parties have openly threatened to invade the Aegean.” – Uzay Bulut, Turkish journalist.
  • Ankara’s ongoing challenges to Greek land and sea sovereignty are additional reasons to keep it from enjoying full acceptance in Europe and the rest of the West.

In April 2017, Turkish European Affairs Minister Omer Celik claimed in an interview that the Greek Aegean island of Agathonisi (pictured) was Turkish territory. (Image source: Hans-Heinrich Hoffmann/Wikimedia Commons)

Turkey’s “persistent policy of violating international law and breaching international rules and regulations” was called out in a November 14 letter to UN Secretary General António Guterres by Polly Ioannou, the deputy permanent representative of Cyprus to the UN.

Reproving Ankara for its repeated violations of Cypriot airspace and territorial waters, Ioannou wrote of Turkey’s policy:

“[it] is a constant threat to international peace and security, has a negative impact on regional stability, jeopardises the safety of international civil aviation, creates difficulties for air traffic over Cyprus and prevents the creation of an enabling environment in which to conduct the Cyprus peace process.”

The letter followed reports in August about Turkish violations of Greek airspace over the northeastern, central and southeastern parts of the Aegean Sea, and four instances of Turkey violating aviation norms by infringing on the Athens Flight Information Region (AFIR). Similar reports emerged in June of Turkey violating Greek AFIR by conducting unauthorized flights over the southern Aegean islets of Mavra, Levitha, Kinaros and Agathonisi.

In April 2017, Turkish European Affairs Minister Omer Celik claimed in an interview that Agathonisi was Turkish territory. A day earlier, a different Turkish minister announced that Turkey “would not allow Greece to establish a status of ‘fait accompli’ in the ‘disputed’ regions in the Aegean Sea.” In December 2017, Greek Deputy Minister of Shipping Nektarios Santonirios reportedly “presented a plan to populate a number of uninhabited eastern Aegean islands to deter Turkish claims to the land.”

According to a recent statement from Greece’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs:

“Greek-Turkish disputes over the Aegean continental shelf date back to November 1973, when the Turkish Government Gazette published a decision to grant the Turkish national petroleum company permits to conduct research in the Greek continental shelf west of Greek islands in the Eastern Aegean.

“Since then, the repeated Turkish attempts to violate Greece’s sovereign rights on the continental shelf have become a serious source of friction in the two countries’ bilateral relations, even bringing them close to war (1974, 1976, 1987).”

This friction has only increased with the authoritarian rule of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, particularly since, as Uzay Bulut notes:

There is one issue on which Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and its main opposition, the Republican People’s Party (CHP), are in complete agreement: The conviction that the Greek islands are occupied Turkish territory and must be reconquered. So strong is this determination that the leaders of both parties have openly threatened to invade the Aegean.

The only conflict on this issue between the two parties is in competing to prove which is more powerful and patriotic, and which possesses the courage to carry out the threat against Greece. While the CHP is accusing President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s AKP party of enabling Greece to occupy Turkish lands, the AKP is attacking the CHP, Turkey’s founding party, for allowing Greece to take the islands through the 1924 Treaty of Lausanne, the 1932 Turkish-Italian Agreements, and the 1947 Paris Treaty, which recognized the islands of the Aegean as Greek territory.

This has been Turkish policy despite the fact that both Greece and Turkey have been members of NATO since 1952. Greece became a member of the European Union in 1981 — a status that Turkey has spent decades failing to achieve, mainly due to its human-rights violations.

Recently, EU and Turkish officials met in Brussels on November 30 to discuss an intelligence-sharing agreement between the European Police Service (Europol) and Ankara. Such an agreement is reportedly one of 72 requirements that Ankara would have to meet in order to receive visa-free travel to the Schengen zone.

Ankara’s ongoing challenges to Greek land and sea sovereignty are additional reasons to keep it from enjoying full acceptance in Europe and the rest of the West.

Debalina Ghoshal, an independent consultant specializing in nuclear and missile issues, is based in India.

Latest

Did Trump Put The Deep State On Notice With Syrian Withdrawal?

Trump withdrawing US troops from Syria strongly suggests that the real estate magnate from Manhattan just might be the real deal.

Published

8 hours ago

on

December 26, 2018

By

Authored by Robert Bridge via The Strategic Culture Foundation:

The reason so many people continue to misread the actions of US President Donald Trump is because they tend to confuse him with the actions and behaviors of past US administrations, where indiscriminate death and destruction was America’s calling card around a shell-shocked planet. Although certainly erratic in his actions, Trump thus far has been predictable on one score: keeping the powers-that-be guessing.

Last week, Donald Trump, acting unilaterally and within full power as Commander-in-Chief, derailed the Deep State’s plans for yet another disastrous regime change operation, announcing the withdrawal of US troops from Syria.

In a video released via Twitter, the American leader announced that, “We have won against ISIS…and it’s time for our troops to come home.”

In the not-so-distant past, such an announcement would have been greeted with cheers since it is generally agreed that war is – at least for those doing the grunt work – a very unpleasant enterprise. But the times have changed, together with the national agenda, and instead of applause filling the airwaves, the American people can hear nothing but the screeching of incensed hawks on both sides of the political aisle. That screeching is the sound of the Deep State expressing its deep displeasure and even pain.

Trump withdrawing US troops from Syria strongly suggests that the real estate magnate from Manhattan just might be the real deal, a rabble-rousing populist delivered to the White House by an army of voters across an angry and divided country that are tired of traveling snake-oil salesmen deceiving them with empty promises.

Is Trump the real deal?

There are two schools of thought on Donald J. Trump. The first says that he is just another typical politician beholden to the puppet masters of the Establishment, dutifully carrying out orders from above, albeit with a bit more bluff and bluster than past frauds. After all, the argument goes, there is no possible way any individual could reach the Oval Office without the full support of the establishment – media, military, intelligence, etc.

Although that position has some merit, it underestimates the full extent of the desperation that has been gnawing away at the American heartland for many years. Such sentiments peaked out after it became painfully apparent that Trump’s predecessor Barack Obama, despite all the sweet talk of ‘hope and change,’ was no different from the others, and in many cases even worse.

At the same time, it overestimates the ability of the deep state to control every aspect of the political process. This explains why Russia was dragged into the picture – the Deep State needed to provide some sort of alibi as to how Hillary Clinton lost the 2016 election, as well as provide an 11 time-zone smokescreen to conceal her myriad wrongdoings.

The other school of thought says that Trump is the real deal, one of those rare, irresistible forces of political nature who, by sheer exertion of will, character and – dare I say it – genius, ascends the misty mountaintops despite, or because of, the powerful forces aligned against him. In other words, the Trump phenomenon is an open window of opportunity to salvage what is left of the American political system, and the elite, fully aware as to what is at stake, is doing everything to destroy it.

The reason for belonging to the second camp of thought is twofold. First, if Trump truly were just another political cutout in the Republican-Democrat, two-party dichotomy, the mainstream media would not be so fiercely committed to destroying this man and everything he stands for. It’s no exaggeration to say that never before in US history has a political leader attracted so much vitriolic, spleen-bursting venom from the so-called Fourth Estate, itself just another compromised arm of the deep state. Not only is he vilified 24/7 in nearly every mainstream media outlet, with Fox News as perhaps the only major exception, the attacks continue when the sun goes down and the merchants of late-night ‘comedy’ take over, spinning their tired anti-Trump ‘jokes’ night after shameless night. When has comedy in America ever been so mean-spirited? The same could be said of Hollywood, where the award ceremonies have turned into marathon hate rallies. Meanwhile, even across the pond in Britain the anti-Trump crusade continues, which seems rather odd given that a foreign country would be expected to present a more balanced version of reality. This concerted attack on one individual suggests something more than hate and loathing; it has the smell of palpable fear.

Another reason to believe that Trump is the real deal is because if he were just another political stooge, doing the bidding of special interests, then certainly we’d have been at war by now. It is easy to forget since the media never mentions it, but America has not experienced such a dry spell in full-blown military action like this for many years, since Barack and Hillary destroyed the most developed country in Africa and called it a peace.

And who could forget how giddy the establishment became last year when Trump gave them their first taste of bloodshed with a limited missile strike on Syria? Hopeful of a military conflict, neo-Liberal wolves in sheep clothing, like CNN analyst Fareed Zakaria who declared that “Trump became president last night” following the unauthorized strike on the sovereign state. MSNBC anchor Brian Williams, not to be outdone, referred to the “beauty” of the nighttime airstrike three times in 30 seconds.

Today, the ‘peace-loving’ Liberals have once again betrayed their true colors, not to mention masters, by rebuking Trump for having the audacity to bring our troops home from a warzone.

Does all of this mean that Trump – who may have been compelled to withdraw from Syria as an act of vengeance against the Deep State for not only pursuing him with ‘Russiagate’ for the last two years, but for refusing to fund his Mexican Wall – will continue to endorse non-military solutions to global problems? Not at all. In fact, we may actually live to see more militaristic mayhem under this president than from his predecessors.

Already, the situation between Ukraine and Russia, for example, where Kiev is deliberately provoking Moscow, looks ripe for some sort of escalation of events that could trigger a chain reaction of unfathomable consequences.

Whatever the case may be, one thing looks certain right now, and that is Trump’s newfound desire to unilaterally call the shots in his presidency. The Deep State must now be rightly wondering what Trump could do next: order the US military to build his wall on the Mexico border? Initiate indictments against the Clinton Foundation over “pay to play” allegations, among other things? Shut down the Federal Reserve and bring back the US Treasury to print America’s money supply, as called for in the US Constitution? Everything is now on the table as far as Trump’s options go, and that must certainly be of no small concern to the powers-that-be in Washington DC.

Latest

'Home alone': Trump tweets up storm during Christmas shutdown

Trump’s Christmas tweets included “Fake News” and the Democrats, the Federal Reserve, and praise for Saudi Arabia.
Alex Christoforou

Published

1 day ago

on

December 25, 2018

By

US President Donald Trump’s Christmas tweetstorm:

Via RT

With the US government shut down due to the dispute over funding President Donald Trump’s border wall, and his family in Florida, the chief executive has chosen to spend the Christmas holiday taking potshots at critics on Twitter.

Funding for about a quarter of US government services ran out on Friday at midnight, as Senate Democrats refused to endorse a House funding bill that would’ve given Trump $5.7 billion for the border wall. Trump was supposed to celebrate Christmas at Mar-a-Lago with his family, but elected to stay in the White House instead, tweeting up a storm.

Trump tweeted twenty times on Thursday, as the shutdown loomed. He continued posting on Friday (ten), Saturday (seven) and Sunday (eight), then ramped up the schedule on Monday, with ten tweets by the early afternoon.

In addition to his usual complaints about “Fake News” and Democrats, Trump has also taken aim at the Federal Reserve, praised Saudi Arabia, and dismissed Washington’s envoy to the anti-ISIS coalition as an “Obama appointee” who gave Iran $1.8 billion “in CASH” as part of the “horrific” nuclear deal.

He also complained, tongue firmly in cheek, about being “all alone (poor me) in the White House waiting for the Democrats to come back and make a deal on desperately needed Border Security.”

Though Trump’s Twitter tirades usually trigger the trolls, that last one brought up a multitude of call-backs to the president’s cameo in 1992’s Christmas comedy ‘Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.’

 

