Is this the voice of change or is this another disturbed teenage male getting started?

Grabien News posted a newspiece about the new representative of gun control advocacy, 18-year old (just turned) David Hogg. Mr. Hogg is unhappy about many things, and we listed a few here:

Marco Rubio giving a long answer at the CNN town hall on gun control

Donald Trump Jr. liking a tweet

The NRA opposing bans on assault rifles

Prisoners having their rights taken away

The percentage of minorities in his AP classes at Stoneman Douglas

Anti-gun control lobbyists

That shootings in minority communities do not receive as much press as mass shootings

That Florida only passed new gun control laws after the Parkland shooting

His critics

This is fair enough, but his manner of approaching his pet issues has gained him some new critics. According to Real Clear Politics, it appears this kid has a mouth on him. What is more, this kind of foul-mouthed approach to a liberal cause makes young Mr. Hogg a really sad example of leftist activism in the United States.

Let’s keep in mind that the organizers of the National School Walkout are also with the Women’s March that took place after President Trump’s inauguration and is now to be a yearly event. The Women’s March was an event of absolute baseness in terms of behavior and language. As the American women who marched in that event and spoke used such foul terms that there is no way any informed man would ever want to be within ten meters of them, so it also seems to be the case that this kid’s approach is so foul that he is expressing those ugliest of voices in American liberalism.

But there is more. Look at these phrases, edited of course, attributed to Mr. Hogg:

“ When your old-ass parent is like , ‘I don’t know how to send an iMessage,’ and you’re just like, ‘Give me the f— (full length) phone and let me handle it.’ Sadly, that’s what we have to do with our government; our parents don’t know how to use a f— (full length) democracy, so we have to.” (emphasis mine)

, ‘I don’t know how to send an iMessage,’ and you’re just like, ‘Give me the f— (full length) phone and let me handle it.’ Sadly, that’s what we have to do with our government; our parents don’t know how to use a f— (full length) democracy, so we have to.” “They are pathetic f—rs that want to keep killing our children…”

“It just makes me think what sick f—rs out there want to continue to sell more guns, murder more children, and honestly just get reelected.”

“Honestly, it’s alright that people are buying more guns. I just care that they are being safe individuals. And they can practice their Second Amendment rights all they want. I don’t give a f— about that. I just want to make sure that a crazy-ass individual doesn’t get an AR-15 or any weapon at all.”

This emphasized comment says it all. This kid portrays in his speech the narrative that has been pushed on American kids for at least a generation now – that parents are stupid, especially fathers, and that it is children who really are the possessors of wisdom. And this kid and others like him are going to fix it by taking the matter with force to the old white men in leadership positions that only care about money and re-election…

But wait a minute!! Doesn’t this begin to sound like the anger and rants of people who shoot up schools?

Right now, he is a media darling. But what Mr. Hogg is not old enough to understand yet is that he is their darling for only as long as he remains useful to their cause. Once the fad has passed, he will be lost.

With all that anger, one wonders what might come next.