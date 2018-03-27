Vladimir Putin, visibly saddened as he lays flowers at Kemerovo memorial (Video)

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived to the grieving Siberian city of Kemerovo on Tuesday.

Visiting the site of the deadly blaze, the Russian President laid flowers at the makeshift memorial set up there by local citizens, where people have been laying mementos like toys and pictures of the more that sixty people deceased.

The Russian President received reports from local emergency services and the regional government related to the horrific inferno that engulfed the Zimnyaya Vishnya (‘Winter Cherry’) shopping center.

Putin looks visibly shaken and saddened by the tragedy as seen in the video below…