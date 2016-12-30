Vladimir Putin takes Michelle Obama’s advice, ‘When they go low, we go high’

Putin's masterstroke in diplomacy...Russia will not expel anyone in response to US sanctions

Obama’s legacy is now clear. He is the worst President in US history.

Barack Obama does not even have the class to afford President-elect Trump a smooth transition, for the well-being of the United States of America.

After Barack Obama placed more useless sanctions on Russia, and expelled various Russian diplomats right before the New Years holiday…for a hacking fairytale made up by the Clinton crime family, Russian President Vladimir Putin did the unexpected and rose above Obama’s pettiness and decided to not enforce any tit for tat actions against America and American diplomats.

Putin just made Obama look weak, stupid and childish with one simple decision.

Once again we have one leader playing chess and another leader (on his way out) playing bingo.

Or in other words, as first lady Michelle Obama once said ‘When they go low, we go high’…

Here is RT reporting on Putin’s masterful move in diplomacy…