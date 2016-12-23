Vladimir Putin: ‘nobody, except us, believed in a Donald Trump victory’

While answering a question on Donald Trump's victory at his annual end-of-year press conference, Vladimir Putin used the opportunity to take jab at Obama's recent comments and crack a joke.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, during his end-of-year press conference on Friday, commented on Donald Trump’s victory, allegations of Russia’s interference in the US election, and responded to the recent comments made by Barack Obama, where he stated that “Ronald Reagan would roll over in his grave” knowing that “over a third of Republican voters approve of Vladimir Putin, the former head of the KGB.”

Here is what Putin had to say:

“I don’t know who would be rolling in his grave. Reagan, I think, would have been glad to see the representatives of his party winning everywhere [in the election]. And he would have been happy for the president-elect, who subtly sensed the mood of society and campaigned in this paradigm. He [Trump] fought till the end even though nobody believed, except for us, that he would win.”

In answering allegations about Russia’s interference, Putin made the following point:

“The current administration and leadership of the United States Democratic Party is trying to pin the blame for all of their failures on external factors … In this regard, I have questions and some concerns. We know that the Democratic Party has lost not only the presidential race, but also the congressional one, where Republican now hold a majority. Is that also the result of our and my doing?”

The full English transcript of Vladimir Putin’s end-of-year press conference is available on the Kremlin’s website.