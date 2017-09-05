Vladimir Putin blasts US establishment for a “lack of political culture”

Russian President Vladimir Putin commented on the closure and illegal searches of Russian diplomatic facilities in the United States.

According to Sputnik News Putin blamed the American establishment for a lack of political culture regarding the situation with the Russian diplomatic facilities in the US, saying that Moscow has the right to decide whether to cut the US mission by 155 employees for full parity, but will not do so yet.

Putin said at a press conference after the BRICS summit.

“Strictly speaking, if we talk about complete parity, there [would] be not 455 diplomats in Moscow, but 155 less. So, we reserve the right to make a decision about this amount of US diplomats in Moscow too, but we will not do that yet, we will see how the situation will be further developing.”

Vladimir Putin noted that Russia’s permanent mission to the United Nations was also conditionally included in the total amount of Russian diplomats in the United States.

“Strictly speaking, they are not diplomats accredited in the US State Department, but they are diplomats working in an international organization.”

The Russian President correctly informed the press in attendance that the US had pledged to secure the work of the United Nations when contending for the headquarters of the organization to be located in New York.

“The fact that the United States has reduced the number of our diplomatic missions is their right. Another thing is that this was done explicitly in such a boorish manner. It does not make our US partners look better.” “It is difficult to have a dialogue with people who confuse Austria with Australia. You can do nothing about it. That seems to be the level of political culture of a certain part of the American establishment.”

Putin further stated that “the American nation, the American people, America is really a great country, a great nation…of such people with such a low level of political culture.”

The Russian President added that Moscow was planning to file a lawsuit due to the deprivation of the right to administer its estate.

Sputnik News reports…