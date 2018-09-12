Connect with us

Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping just sent a clear message to the world (PHOTOS)

Cooking class attended by Presidents Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin says they are not worried about the other great power in the world.
Seraphim Hanisch

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping took a break from meetings on Tuesday to show off their cooking skills.

While attending an economic forum in the far eastern port of Vladivostok, Russia, Putin and Xi donned blue aprons to cook up some traditional Russian pancakes, called blini. After making a short stack, the pair ate their blini topped with caviar and washed it down with shots of vodka.

See the photos for yourself:

The two world leaders whipped up pancakes at the Eastern Economic Forum on Tuesday. Both countries are notorious for spreading positive propaganda about their leaders.

It was the second time the pair have cooked together. When Putin visited China in June, he learned how to make dumplings, which Xi then tasted.
It was the second time the pair have cooked together. When Putin visited China in June, he learned how to make dumplings, which Xi then tasted.
Source: RT
The bake-off took place on "Far East Street," reportedly a showcase of the region's cultural and economic achievements on the sidelines of the forum.
The bake-off took place on
Source: AFP

Putin and Xi had multiple types of caviar to choose from to top their blini.

Putin and Xi had multiple types of caviar to choose from to top their blini.

While caviar is most commonly associated with Russian cuisine, China has actually become the world’s largest producer of the expensive fish eggs. Xi has forged a strong relationship with Putin since he became president of China in 2012.

Xi has forged a strong relationship with Putin since he became president of China in 2012.

In fact, Xi’s first foreign trip was to visit Russia in March of 2013. Two years later, Xi and his wife were guests of honor at the Moscow Victory Day Parade.Sources: The New York Times, AP

The forum also came as Russia and China held huge military drills in Siberia.

The forum also came as Russia and China held huge military drills in Siberia.

Source: Washington Post

Experts say the cozy display was meant to send a message to the West.
Experts say the cozy display was meant to send a message to the west.

Alexander Gabuev, chairman of the Russia in the Asia-Pacific Program at the Carnegie Moscow Center think tank, told the Washington Post that Xi and Putin are “trying to signal” that “if the United States pushes too far, we are going to move closer to each other.” Source: Washington Post

At the forum, Xi said that China and Russia’s “friendship was getting stronger all the time.”

This does indeed send a message to the West. As the United States and Great Britain try to isolate Russia economically and diplomatically, the rest of the world is gradually coming to terms with the reality of a new balance of power in the world. The American empire is fading, and the rise of Russia and China to superpower status (once again for Russia) cannot be denied. The fact that the two leaders are enjoying themselves sends a message to the American power establishment of sure, you can do what you want, but you cannot stop us. Maybe you ought to stop your games and come over for dinner.

This indeed would be the best message.

a.f.
Guest
a.f.

Russia keeps silent about disaster in Crimea like USSR about Chernobyl – Washington Post

September 12, 2018 21:30
Cudwieser
Guest
Cudwieser

That wouldn’t be the Ukrainian owned Plant that was supplied by a ukrainian blocked water source which it need to work properly? A plant that has already had similar problems and ignored instruction to stop production?

September 12, 2018 22:59
Peter Milne
Guest
Peter Milne

Disaster in Crimea 🙂
Have you been there last 3 years – have your seen the huge refurbish of infrastructure that had been totally neglected since fall of Soviet and Ukraine independence. Go have a look – but you probably not even know how to get there

September 12, 2018 23:23
George Hartwell
Guest
George Hartwell

A wonderful light-hearted display of fun, food, and fellowship.

September 12, 2018 23:12

Orban and Farage stand up to George Soros and his EU Parliament cronies (Video)

Viktor Orban tells EU parliament: ‘Hungary will not be blackmailed!’
Alex Christoforou

The EU Parliament has moved to trigger what is referred to as the ‘nuclear option’ Article 7 against Hungary.

During the parliament session in Strasbourg, France, 448 MEPs voted in favour of invoking Article 7 against Hungary, while 197 voted against the motion and 48 abstained.

According to RT, Article 7 of the 2007 Treaty of Lisbon, often dubbed ‘nuclear option’, is designed to be applied if there is “a clear risk of a serious breach” of the EU values by one of the member states.

Once the motion was passed, it has to be approved by 4/5 of the European Council. Then, if the procedure is implemented fully, a decision adopted by the “qualified majority” of the EU states may lead to Hungary’s suspension in voting rights at the European Council.

Hungary, led by the right-wing government of Viktor Orban, had been accused by the Brussels of allegedly undermining the rule of law in the country, mainly by standing up to George Soros founded “Universities” and Soros regime change “NGOs”.

Orban confronted a hostile EU Parliament, and gave a fiery speech, vowing to keep Hungary independent and free of EU neoliberal, globalist dogma, telling MEPs, “you condemn us because we are not a nation of migrants.”

UKIP’s Nigel Farage defended Orban, blasting Eurocrats for their condemnation of the Hungarian PM, who has put in place measures to restrict the influence of George Soros.

Farage had a clear message for Orban and Hungary: “Come and join the Brexit Club, you’ll love it!”

Via Zerohedge

Arriving late to the debate in the chamber in Strasbourg on Tuesday on the country’s courts, treatment of its Roma community and media and academic freedoms, Orban told MEPs that the parliament was “insulting” his nation.

A defiant Orban accused the “pro-migrant majority” of having “already made up their minds” to invoke the European Union Treaty’s Article 7 against Hungary, for its treatment of migrants and minorities, and the ruling party purported abuse of the law and suppression of media freedoms.

“But still I have come here today because you are not going to condemn a government but a country as well as a nation. You are going to denounce Hungary that has been a member of the family of Christian nations for a thousand years.”

The Hungarian populist nationalist, who won landslide general election victory in April, was addressing the parliament before a vote on Wednesday on a report which has advised it to trigger article 7, which can ultimately lead to an EU member state losing its voting rights in the union’s institutions, according to the Guardian

Orbán stands accused of undermining the independence of its judiciary and media, waging a propaganda and legal war against the Central European University, founded by the philanthropist George Soros, and mistreating asylum seekers and refugees while limiting the functioning of non-governmental organisations who seek to aid them.

“Hungary will not accede to this blackmailing, Hungary will protect its borders, stop illegal migration and – if needed – we will stand up to you,” said Orban.

Calling the proceedings an “insult” to his nation, Orban called Hungary the “defender of Europe” and spoke of its “different view on Christianity in Europe, the role of nations and national culture.”

“These differences cannot be a reason to brand any country and be excluded from joint decisions. We would never go as far as to silence those that do not agree with us,” said the Hungarian prime minister, as the majority of the chamber sat in silence, while his mostly Euroskeptic supporters cheered.

Article 7 is applied if an EU member state presents a “systemic threat” to the bloc’s values, which Hungary was adjudged to have done in a report by Green MEP Judith Sargentini earlier this year, and could result in Budapest losing its voting representation in various European bodies, becoming a pariah state in the union.

It requires for two-thirds of MEPs to vote in favor of accepting the report on Wednesday, after European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker delivers his annual State of the Union speech.

This is considered likely, but all the other EU nations would then need to agree unanimously to punish Budapest. Such consensus has never been achieved, meaning that Article 7 has never been implemented, and is not likely this time either, although in an unexpected setback for Orban, Austria’s governing center-right party People’s Party decided to back the report. Hungary’s northern neighbor appeared to be on the verge of joining the Visegrad Group of four anti-migrant European states (which also includes Poland, Czechia and Slovakia) when Sebastian Kurz won the election last year

Hungary has vowed to veto the application of similar sanctions to Poland, under its own investigation, and at least Warsaw will likely return the favor.

“There can be no compromises on the rule of law and democracy and it is therefore important that the accusations that have been made against Hungary are cleared up,” Kurz told Austria’s national television ahead of the MEP vote.

Orban did retain the full support of the most recognizable man in the European Parliament: Nigel Farage…

“Thank God there is at least one European leader prepared to stand up for his principles, his culture, his nation and his people in the face of such extreme bullying,” said former UK leader Nigel Farage, who called the proceedings against Budapest “a show trial.”

Skripal and Syria… The Imperative of Criminalizing Russia

The reckless haste by which the British authorities are accusing Russia over the Skripal affair, can plausibly be explained by the urgency of the NATO powers to free up their military plans on Syria.

Authored by Finian Cunningham of the Strategic Culture Foundation:

There is a direct link between Britain’s sensational allegations against Russia in the Skripal affair and NATO’s losing covert war in Syria.

That’s not just the opinion of critical observers. Britain’s ambassador to the United Nations made the explicit link when she called an “emergency meeting” of the Security Council earlier this week.

The Security Council meeting was convened only hours after British counter-terrorism police released video images claiming to identify two Russian men, whom it said were responsible for the alleged poison assassination attempt on former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal in England earlier this year.

The council meeting also followed swiftly on the heels of British Prime Minister Theresa May telling her parliament that the culprits were Russian military intelligence officers acting on orders from the Kremlin. May did not give supporting evidence. It was bald assertion.

In this short clip, Britain’s envoy to the UN Karen Pierce tells reporters the rationale of the British government in convening the emergency session at the Security Council. The envoy reveals more than she intended.

She says that the United Kingdom and its allies would “continue to contest the Russian view of the world in which their state operatives can carry out these sorts of attacks [in England] and can encourage and support the Syrian authorities in their attacks on civilians.”

Pierce added: “So this is actually a continuum, if you like, of contesting that view of the world where you can act outside the norms of international rules and civilized behavior.”

Evidently, the British government is trying to criminalize both Russia and Syria at the same time, over the same alleged crime – unlawful use of chemical weapons.

That would account for why the British authorities have been unduly hasty in accusing the Russian state of culpability in the Skripal affair. By undermining and smearing Russia as a “pariah state”, it is then possible to stifle Russia’s crucial military support for Syria. This is especially urgent given the juncture in the Syria war where NATO-backed militants are staring at final defeat.

The US, Britain and France have all recently threatened to use military power against the Syrian government forces “if” the latter launch chemical weapons attacks. That of course is a cynical pretext for the NATO states to find a legal cover for aggression against Syria.

The allegations of “imminent” chemical weapon use by the Syrian government are also baseless since Damascus no longer possesses any such munitions, or indeed has any military need for such weapons.

What the Skripal affair is therefore trying to do is inculcate in the public mind that Russia has no scruples about using chemical weapons to kill people, which in turn reinforces the notion that Moscow’s Syrian ally also has no scruples about killing people with toxic materials.

The NATO claims of Syrian national forces using chemical weapons have been shown to be false. In recent days, Russian envoy to the UN Vasily Nebenzia demanded that the US present details of a Pentagon target list of chemical weapons sites in Syria. The US balked.

By contrast, there is a healthy skepticism among the Western public about official allegations against the Syrian government. Pink Floyd’s legendary singer-songwriter Roger Waters speaks for many when he recently called out the NATO-backed so-called rescue group, the White Helmets, as being implicated in orchestrating chemical attacks for propaganda purposes.

In order to overcome the propaganda problem of demonizing the Syrian government and giving itself a pretext for launching military strikes on Syria, the NATO powers therefore have to boost their flagging “false flag” narrative of chemical weapons responsibility.

By criminalizing Russia for allegedly using chemical weapons “on the streets of Britain”, it is a ploy to augment the dubious narrative criminalizing Syria.

Here is British envoy Pierce speaking again: “The reason the Security Council has not been able to act on CW [chemical weapon] use in Syria is because of Russia. There is a circularity here. Russia is the key to upholding the universal ban on CW use. And the world would be better if Russia would join us in making that ban absolutely watertight.”

Britain’s use of the word “circularity” is certainly apt – albeit for a completely different reason. The actual circular logic is to criminalize both Russia and Syria over chemical weapons. Russia, it is calculated, will then not have the authority to use its veto power at the Security Council in order to prevent the three NATO powers on the council from launching their much-desired military attack on Syria to salvage their losing covert war.

The reckless haste by which the British authorities are accusing Russia over the Skripal affair – a haste which makes a mockery of legal due process and diplomatic norms – can plausibly be explained by the urgency of the NATO powers to free up their military plans on Syria.

How can the release of video images allegedly of two Russian nationals in Britain be possibly attributed to the Kremlin? Two Russian men – if indeed that is genuine information – are supposed to be “compelling evidence” that Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an assassination. It is a preposterous leap of imagination and a travesty of legal process, but it is revealing of an execrable British prejudice of Russophobia.

One possible theory in the Skripal affair is that the two alleged Russian men were members of organized crime. Reports emerged this week that former Russian intelligence agent Sergei Skripal was working with Spanish state security services to crackdown on Russian underworld gangs. It is possible that the gangs uncovered Skripal’s meddling in their illicit business model, and simply sent a couple of heavies over to Britain to deal with him. But how such a hypothetical account can be twisted by the British authorities to be “proof” of Kremlin involvement is a telling question.

It is significant that the British authorities have flatly refused requests from the Russian side for information to identify the alleged Skripal hitmen. For example, British regulations require fingerprints to be submitted by all visitors to the country. Why have the British refused to give fingerprints to Russian authorities which could then lead to an identification and perhaps explanation of the two alleged suspects?

The British don’t want to know the truth, because their official narrative of criminalizing the Russian state is the imperative one. And that is because of the urgency for NATO to find a legal, political cover for its military aggression against Syria.

9/11 commemorations enhanced by Russian memorial

Seventeen years after the most devastating terrorist attack in US history, the nation and the world still remembers.
Seraphim Hanisch

Seventeen years ago, on Tuesday, September 11, 2001, the United States and much of the world was shocked, stunned and saddened by the horrific attacks on New York City’s World Trade Center and the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.

Two Boeing 767 jetliners were targeted, one for each of the two 110-story skyscrapers; a 757 was used against the Pentagon, and a fourth plane also a Boeing 757, was apparently intended to strike the US Capitol building in Washington, DC, but a passenger uprising ensued, resulting in the crash of that aircraft in a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. 2,996 people lost their lives in instants that day, and over six thousand others were injured directly in the attacks, with more victims succumbing to cancer and respiratory-related diseases in the years that passed.

Over 18,000 people now have to deal with various types of illnesses sustained by the aftermath of the attacks. More than three thousand children lost at least one parent that day.

For all of us who are old enough to remember this day nationally and even across the world, this was a horrific event. For those of us who lived in and around New York City, the experience was surreal. All air traffic shut down for five days nationwide, resulting in an eerie sense of quiet across the city and the suburbs. Fear and rumors of further attacks had many citizens on edge for days.

New York City was rendered inaccessible for days to all but emergency personnel and a very few regular people. The site where the World Trade Center used to stand burned for three months, despite it constantly being doused with water every day. For all three months, smoke could be seen rising from Lower Manhattan by anyone who could see the city.

Monument in Bayonne, NJ, USA, commemorating the September 11, 2001 attacks, a gift from Russia to the United States.

Most of the world responded with sadness and solidarity that day. Even adversaies, such as Iran’s leadership, while yet at enmity with the United States, acknowledged the tragedy of the attack and suspended the “death to America” chants that were usually repeated during Friday prayers. In 2006 Russia gave the United States a sculpture of a teardrop as a gift and as an expression of support. That sculpture still stands in Bayonne, New Jersey to this day. A description of the monument and its history follow:

To the Struggle Against World Terrorism (also known as the Tear of Grief and the Tear Drop Memorial) is a 10–story sculpture by Zurab Tsereteli that was given to the United States as an official gift of the Russian government as a memorial to the victims of the September 11 attacks in 2001 (26 of whom were Russian) and the 1993 World Trade Center bombing. It stands at the end of the former Military Ocean Terminal in Bayonne, New Jersey. Groundbreaking was done on September 16, 2005, in a ceremony attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin, and was dedicated on September 11, 2006, in a ceremony attended by former U.S. President Bill Clinton.[2][4]

The sculpture is composed of a 100-foot (30 m) bronze-clad tower split with a jagged opening in the middle in which hangs a large nickel-surfaced teardrop, 40 feet (12 m) high. The eleven sides of the monument’s base bear granite name plates, on which are etched the names of those who died in the September 11 attacks and the 1993 World Trade Center bombing. However, like some other 9/11 memorials, the dedication was based on an outdated compilation and contains about forty people who were removed from later victim listings.

 

Tsereteli did not disclose the cost of the sculpture except to say that he paid for labor and materials. A lawyer for the sculptor released the cost at about $12 million. Tsereteli said metals for the sculpture were obtained “From a military factory that did airplanes. In Dzerzhinsk. A secret city.”

The world has changed quite a lot since that time. Even the nature of the attacks has been called into question on repeated occasions, as to who “truly” orchestrated them, and why, and much ado has been made of the American realignment towards aggressive action against entities suspected of terrorism. All of this has its proper place, of course. Doing wrong in response to a wrong is still wrong, and the same applies to doing what is right in response. Sometimes people – and nations – make hard choices.

But the most important thing that this day reminds us of is that almost none of the 2,996 people who met their end that day had any idea, wish or plan to do so. Nineteen men, united by hatred of the United States, thought it expedient to take out so many innocent people to further their political cause.

To treat human beings as such expendable commodities is perhaps the biggest horror of this attack, as with all terrorism. To assume that other people’s lives simply do not matter, that they are not sacred gifts of God, this is the tragedy of this and every such attack.

There will be wars and rumors of wars until the very last day. This we are told. But the commemoration of the September 11, 2001 attacks reminds us that this is a choice we make, each and every day. It is not necessary to waste human lives to make any point. Truth, love, humility, these values are what make a people great. Even in war, the country that wins is usually the country that relies on these principles and on their Creator for the strength to fight and die with honor, even to the point of treating the enemy with honor and mercy.

This event calls us not just to fight corporeal evil wherever it exists, but also to fight that evil in ourselves that makes it possible for anyone to come to treat anyone else as of less than infinite value. In our turbulent times, this is the challenge we all must face.

The Duran Newsletter

