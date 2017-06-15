Latest, News, Video

Vladimir Putin and Oliver Stone discuss ethnic and religious diversity in Russia (Video)

Vladimir Putin discusses Russia's ethnic and religious diversity.

As the United States and Western Europe grapple with religious division, intolerance and violence within their very own population, Russia has fostered a respectful coexistence amongst hundreds of ethnicities and religious backgrounds.

In his Showtime documentary, “The Putin Interviews”, Oliver Stone Russian President Vladimir Putin about Russia’s diverse population.

The segment exposes a side of Russia that no western media outlet will ever want their Russia paranoid audience to see, as it destroys much of the anti-Russia propaganda campaign undertaken by the US and EU regimes over the last decade.

