Visibly annoyed President Trump tells CBS News to leave White House: “That’s enough”

POTUS Trump ended an interview with CBS News in the Oval Office, saying “that’s enough” and waving his hand at interviewer John Dickerson.

Trump was visibly irked by Dickerson repeatedly asking him about the wiretapping accusations he made against former POTUS Obama.

The Trump – Media war sees no sign of settling down.

Via The Washington Free Beacon…

The exchange, which aired Monday, began when Dickerson asked Trump if his predecessor had given him any advice since taking office. Trump said Obama had been “very nice” initially but since then there had been “difficulties.”

“Words are less important to me than deeds, and you saw what happened with surveillance,” he said, calling it “inappropriate.”

Trump was referring to a claim he made on March 4 that Obama tapped his phones during the presidential campaign. There is no evidence to substantiate the claim, but Trump has never retracted it.

When Dickerson pressed for details about the surveillance, Trump responded, “You can figure that out yourself.”

The reason he asked, Dickerson said, was that Trump called Obama “sick” and “bad” in the March 4 tweet-storm that kicked off the saga.

“Look, you can figure it out yourself. He was very nice to me with words, and when I was with him, but after that there has been no relationship,” Trump said.

Dickerson repeated his questioning about the wiretapping claim against Obama, but Trump simply said Dickerson could “take it any way you want.”

“But I’m asking you because you don’t want it to be fake news,” Dickerson said. “I want to hear it from President Trump.”

“You don’t have to ask me,” Trump said.

“Why not?” Dickerson asked.

“Because I have my own opinions,” Trump said. “You can have your own opinions.”

“But I want to know your opinions. You’re the president of the United States,” Dickerson said.

Trump finally waved his hand at Dickerson, saying, “OK, that’s enough. Thank you. Thank you very much.”

Dickerson grinned as Trump walked over and sat behind the Resolute Desk. When the taped interview kicked back to the live CBS anchors, Gayle King said, “Well, he was done with that conversation.”