Latest, News

Viral photo shows Kathy Griffin kissing up to then Mr. Donald Trump

Alex Christoforou 99
Kathy Griffin is trying to hide this photo of her and Mr. Trump.

Hollywood D-list “celebrity” Kathy Griffin is trying to recover after her disgustng publicity stunt against Donald Trump went horribly wrong.

As a reminder, here is Griffin doing her best ISIS impersonation…

An old photo is now going viral all over social media showing Griffin giving some love to then private citizen/billionaire Donald Trump.

Kathy Griffin’s 2010 picture with Trump shows the great lengths a washed up comedian will go to in order to get some radical left love.

The Next News Network has more on this viral story…

Previous ArticleNext Article
Alex Christoforou
Writer and director forThe Duran - Living the dream in Moscow.

Follow me:Facebook Twitter Blankchat