Here’s the video Trump showed Kim Jong-un about the future of Korea

During the Singapore summit, President Trump showed North Korean Chairman Kim Jong-un a video as a proposal for what might be in North Korea’s future with the improved relations between the US and the North Koreans, and the effects this might have on not only the North but everywhere.

The president also repeatedly made points about how there comes a stage in negotiations where one cannot go back. This video was designed with this point in mind, and one can see its expression quite clearly.

Here is the video the US delegation showed Kim Jong-un:

President Trump noted in the press conference he gave after the meeting that Chairman Kim was extremely interested in what he saw.

President Trump’s effusive warmth about the North Korean leader was evident in the press conference, and while being realistic about the work that needs to be done, he was equally realistic about the surprising amount of progress that was made.

The use of this media is very Trump-like, to be sure. The tactics of this master dealmaker cannot be understated, and they do represent something that has as yet been unseen in American politics.

It can also be surmised that there are many eyes from many places around the world that are watching the efforts of the American Chief of State with great interest.

