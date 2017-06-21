VIDEO: Russian Su-27 chases away NATO F-16 fighter jet moving towards Russian Defense Minister’s plane

A NATO F-16 fighter jet tried to approach the Russian defense minister’s plane above the Baltic Sea.

A NATO F-16 fighter jet approached the Russian defense minister’s plane above the neutral waters of the Baltic Sea.

The move appears to be in response to yesterday’s Russian fighter allegedly flying within 5 feet of a US reconnaissance plane traveling over the Baltic Sea.

The NATO plane was scared off by a Russian Su-27 escorting the minister’s aircraft.

The Russian plane was en route to the city of Kaliningrad, where Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu is scheduled to discuss security issues with defense officials.

Russia’s Sukhoi Su-27 fighter escorting Shoigu’s plane displayed its weapons, prompting the F-16 to swiftly retreat.

