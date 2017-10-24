Video evidence of Clinton corruption in the hands of FBI informant (Video)

Claims are surfacing that the FBI informant, in the middle of the Clinton-Uranium One corruption scandal, has email and video evidence that can prove top Obama Administration officials were engaged in bribery, kickbacks, extortion and money laundering, when approving the sale of Uranium One to Rosatom.

According to Senator Charles Grassley (R-IA) an FBI confidential informant holds information about the handling of a criminal probe linked to a controversial deal that ceded ownership of U.S. uranium assets to Russian firm Rosatom.

Despite an ongoing criminal investigation into officials working for subsidiaries of Rosatom, the Russian government entity seeking to acquire ownership of U.S. uranium, the Obama Administration approved the deal. The Justice Department has reportedly threatened to prosecute the informant if he discloses details of his involvement in the investigation. “The Executive Branch does not have the authority to use non-disclosure agreements to avoid Congressional scrutiny. If the FBI is allowed to contract itself out of Congressional oversight, it would seriously undermine our Constitutional system of checks and balances. The Justice Department needs to work with the Committee to ensure that witnesses are free to speak without fear, intimidation or retaliation from law enforcement. Witnesses who want to talk to Congress should not be gagged and threatened with prosecution for talking. If that has happened, senior DOJ leadership needs to fix it and release the witness from the gag order,” Grassley said.

Via The Gateway Pundit…