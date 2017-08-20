Video emerges showing clashes between Indian and Chinese soldiers (Video)

Reuters is reporting that Indian and Chinese soldiers were involved in an altercation in the western Himalayas on Tuesday, according to Indian sources.

Video capturing the altercation between the two countries shows tensions rising in what is already a two-month standoff in another part of the disputed border.

A source in New Delhi, who had been briefed on the military situation on the border, said soldiers foiled a bid by a group of Chinese troops to enter Indian territory in Ladakh, near the Pangong lake. Some of the Chinese soldiers carried iron rods and stones, and in the melee there were minor injuries on both sides, the source said. China’s defense and foreign ministries did not immediately respond to request for comment. The two sides have frequently accused each other of intrusions into each other’s territories, but clashes are rare.

According to Reuters, the Indian military declined to comment on the incident.

“There was an altercation near the Pangong lake,” said a police officer in Srinagar, the capital of India’s Jammu and Kashmir state, under which the area falls. An army source in Srinagar, quoted by Reuters, spoke of an altercation following what he called a Chinese army “incursion in Pangong lake area”. This fresh standoff at Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh comes in the backdrop of tensions between Indian and Chinese troops over Doklam plateau in Sikkim sector with the PLA skipping the ceremonial border meetings on Independence Day.

Zerohedge reports…