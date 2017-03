Video has captured the moment a terrorist weaponized car drove into pedestrians on London’s Westminster Bridge, close to Britain’s parliament.

Five people were killed and about 40 injured, after the SUV in the video below plowed into pedestrians, in what seems to to be an ISIS inspired attack in the heart of London.

This was the deadliest attack in London since four British Islamists killed 52 commuters in suicide bombings on the city’s transport system in July 2005.