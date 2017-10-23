VICTORY CONFIRMED: Philippines has destroyed ISIS – The Battle of Marawi has been won

Earlier this month, it was reported that over several scores of ISIS aligned terrorists of the illegal Maute Group remained in the besieged southern Philippine city of Marawi. Today, Philippines Defense Minister Delfin Lorenzana confirmed that “There are no more militants in Marawi”.

His full statement was released on Twitter and is reproduced below:

In May of this year, the Maute terrorist group confirmed its allegiance to ISIS and began a violent takeover of Marawi on the island of Mindanao. The terrorist onslaught began as Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte was in Moscow for his first meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Since then, Russia has pledged to work closely with Philippines to cooperate on security issues. Recently, Manila confirmed the receipt of a free shipment of weapons from Russia.

This will be invaluable to Philippines as latent rebel and terrorist groups in Mindanao may still pose lingering threats to security and stability. However, the worst of the terrorist onslaught is over and President Duterte’s initiative to declare martial law in Mindanao is now fully vindicated.

While Duterte’s Liberal opposition continually criticised his war effort, his decisive action has spared Philippines a protracted struggle against ISIS and has achieved a comparatively rapid and decisive victory.

It now remains for Duterte to settle the century long question of Moro (Philippine Muslims) issues in southern Philippines, as he pledged to do. Duterte, as a native of Mindanao, is uniquely placed to bring about a final peace settlement. Previously, Duterte pledged to work towards federalisation of Philippines and barring that, for an autonomous status to Moro regions.

As Philippines is a large and geographically diverse country, it is high-time to implement needed legal changes to make political structures of the country work more for ordinary people. While sceptics continue to criticise Duterte, while presenting no viable alternative, Duterte continues to make good on his campaign pledges.

President Duterte has already accomplished more in just over one year in office than most of his predecessors had done in full Presidential terms. As the Philippine economy continues to grow, safety and prosperity are rapidly becoming the primary themes of the Duterte era.