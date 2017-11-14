Very dumb Washington Post complains about 37% referral traffic sent by Drudge Report

The recent Washington Post article calling out Matt Drudge and his massive traffic engine, “Drudge Report” as a “Russian operative” is the definition of dumb…given the fact that Drudge delivers 37% of the WaPo’s referral traffic.

The Jeff Bezos, CIA funded Washington Post ran an article suggesting Matt Drudge is a Russian operative for linking to RT, Sputnik News and InfoWars.

Drudge had to remind the stooges at the WaPo that he delivers a boatload of traffic, via curated links, to the Jeff Bezos, CIA fake news site.

Drudge tweeted to his 550k Twitter followers that Drudge Report gives Washington Post a massive 37% of its referral traffic.

In true liberal left, cry-baby fashion, instead of thanking the Drudge Report, The Washington Post runs this headline…

Matt Drudge tweeted…

“I’ve linked to @washingtonpost over 10,000X in 25 years of doing DRUDGEREPORT. I currently give them 37% of their referral traffic, according to http://similarweb.com. It’s a brutal business. Not even a thank you. Instead: YOU’RE A RUSSIAN OPERATIVE!”

