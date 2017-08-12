Venezuela calls Trump’s threat of war “CRAZY”

Venezuela has responded to Donald Trump’s threat of war with anger and concern. Venezuela does not and has not ever threatened the sovereignty or security of the United States, but now the oil rich South American nation finds itself being threatened with war by the American President.

Venezuela’s defense minister, Vladimir Padrilo was the first to respond, calling Donald Trump’s words, “an act of craziness”.

This was followed by Communications Minister Ernesto Villegas who said the threat from Trump represents,

“An unprecedented threat to national sovereignty”.

Venezuela has just elected members of the new Constituent Assembly whose creation is intended to end political deadlock deriving from the pro-American opposition taking control of the older National Assembly in elections that the Venezuelan judiciary deemed irregular.