in Latest, News, Red Pill, Video

Utah teenager refuses to apologize for wearing a cheongsam prom dress (Video)

‘Racist’ prom dress: Cultural overreaction?

799 Views

A Utah teen refused to apologize for wearing a Chinese cheongsam dress to her high school prom despite massive liberal left, twitter backlash.

She thought the dress was pretty, but those nasty twitter SJWs thought otherwise.

The allegations of ‘cultural appropriation are obviously overblown, and have become tiresome to hear. Teenagers just trying to enjoy a prom night, has now been tainted by the ‘politically correct’ twitter police.

Comments on YouTube were reflective of a society that has grown tired liberal left, ‘social justice warrior’ witch hunts…

The Duran
EUR
Donate
When you donate €20 or more, we'll send you our custom-made mug FREE! Your donations help us expose media lies and keep the fight at their doorstep.

Will you help expose the lies of the mainstream media?

As a reader of The Duran, you are well aware of all the propaganda and disinformation reported by the mainstream media. You know how important it is to bring real news to light.

Please support The Duran and help us keep reporting on news that is fair, balanced, and real.

Advertisements

What do you think?

5 points
Upvote Downvote

Total votes: 5

Upvotes: 5

Upvotes percentage: 100.000000%

Downvotes: 0

Downvotes percentage: 0.000000%

Chinese cheongsamcultural appropriationprom dress

Leave a Reply

Loading…

Iran ordered to pay BILLIONS to 9/11 victims, even though terrorists were Saudi nationals

Hillary Clinton says being a “capitalist” cost her election. Blames “Socialist Democrats” for loss