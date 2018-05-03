Utah teenager refuses to apologize for wearing a cheongsam prom dress (Video)

A Utah teen refused to apologize for wearing a Chinese cheongsam dress to her high school prom despite massive liberal left, twitter backlash.

She thought the dress was pretty, but those nasty twitter SJWs thought otherwise.

The allegations of ‘cultural appropriation are obviously overblown, and have become tiresome to hear. Teenagers just trying to enjoy a prom night, has now been tainted by the ‘politically correct’ twitter police.

Comments on YouTube were reflective of a society that has grown tired liberal left, ‘social justice warrior’ witch hunts…

