US won’t send delegation to Syria talks in Astana

The US won't be sending a special delegation to the Syria peace talks in Astana, but it will send its ambassador in Kazakhstan.

The peace talks on Syria, which are due to be held in the Kazakhstan capital of Astana on January 23, will not be attended by a special US delegation, said the US State Department acting spokesman, Mark Toner in a statement, cited by Reuters.

“Given our presidential inauguration and the immediate demands of the transition, a delegation from Washington will not be attending the Astana conference,” said Toner.

However, according to the State Department, the US will be represented at the meeting by its Ambassador to Kazakhstan George A. Krol.

The Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced earlier in the week that Russia had extended a formal invitation to the US to take part in the upcoming talks on Syria.

“We think it would be the right thing to invite the representatives of the UN and the new US administration to the meeting,” Lavrov said on Wednesday while speaking at a press conference summing up the results of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s work in 2016.

RT is reporting the following details: