US VP Joe Biden tells Davos super rich at World Economic Forum to fight Russia and protect “liberal world order”

Vice President Joe Biden delivered an epic, passionate final speech Wednesday to the elites at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, calling on the 0.1% to fight for neo-liberal values under attack from Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump.

Sorry Joe, but the world order that has made you and your cronies wealthier than ever could be imagined, but has cost the rest of the world nothing but utter misery.

Here is Biden’s full speech to the Davos crowd, where the outgoing VP warns that “Putin has a different vision of the future.”

Yes he does, one of respect for international law, multi-polarity, and respect for traditional values.

CNBC reports…