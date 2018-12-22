Connect with us

Latest

Video

US Troops Out of Syria – Not Victory, In Defeat

Trump’s decision this week is to be welcomed, but it’s long overdue. Criminally long overdue.
Strategic Culture Foundation

Published

6 hours ago

on

999 Views

Via The Strategic Culture Foundation:

US President Donald Trump’s order this week to withdraw American troops from Syria is long overdue. American forces have been in the Arab country for at least four years. They have been there illegally, present without any international mandate. Not with the permission of the Syrian government, nor with the sanction of the UN Security Council.

American troops in Syria are therefore an illegal occupying force, violating the sovereignty of Syria and international law. Washington claims its soldiers and air force are in the country to combat jihadist terror groups. That claim is risible given the ample evidence that Washington has been covertly supporting the same jihadist groups it is supposed to be fighting. Thousands of Syrian civilians have been killed by American forces in what amounts to countless war crimes.

President Trump declared “an historic defeat” of the terror groups was the reason for his order to withdraw US troops. Trump with his typical braggadocio is claiming a “victory”. That is so utterly misplaced. His self-righteous words are a travesty and an insult to international norms of law and morality.

The military forces that really brought an end to the terror groups were those of the Syrian army, Russia and Syria’s others allies, Iran and Hezbollah. Trump’s self-congratulations are grotesquely way off the mark. The terror proxies that wreaked havoc and horror in Syria for nearly eight years were enabled, armed and directed by the US and its NATO and regional client regimes.

Still, it is to be cautiously welcomed that Trump has called it a day for American forces in Syria. With American withdrawal, there is now more chance of a political settlement being found for the war-torn country. But Washington deserves no thanks for its belated troop withdrawal. In a sane world, Washington should one day face justice for its barbaric crimes in Syria.

Whether US troops actually do vacate Syria remains to be seen. Media reports say the Pentagon plans to pull out nearly 2,000 US troops within the next month.

Russian President Vladimir Putin in his annual international press conference this week gave a cautious welcome to Trump’s announcement. Putin noted, however, that Trump has made a similar call earlier this year only for that to be overturned by the Pentagon. Putin also noted that Washington has been talking about removing troops from Afghanistan, yet the Central Asian country continues to be occupied by US troops more than 17 years after Trump’s predecessor GW Bush ordered an invasion in 2001.

So, it remains to be seen if Trump’s announcement this week regarding Syria is just a political stunt to placate his domestic base. During his 2016 election campaign, Trump promised to bring the troops home. His withdrawal plan this week could therefore be a disingenuous Christmas “good news story” for his political base, which in the coming weeks may be quietly abandoned.

There are sound reasons to be skeptical about Trump’s withdrawal plan from Syria. Only a few months ago, his national security advisor, John Bolton, was saying that US forces would stay in Syria for as long as Iranian troops were present there. Notwithstanding that Iran forces are present in Syria legally at the request of President Bashar al Assad’s government, as are Russian forces.

It’s not clear if Trump is just acting on his own whim or if there is a significant strategic decision in Washington to retreat from its regime-change machinations in Syria.

One thing seems clear though. Washington’s would-be withdrawal from Syria has nothing to do with its supposed defeat of terror groups. How could that be when Washington has for eight years worked assiduously and covertly to foment these same terror entities for regime change?

Washington’s putative withdrawal from Syria, if anything, is due to its realization of defeat for its regime-change operation. The Syrian army, Russia, Iran and Hezbollah deserve the laurels for heroically defeating the terrorist jihadist proxies whom Washington deployed to Syria for regime change. Salute too to the brave Syrian people for their amazing steadfastness in the face of horrific assault.

It is laughably ironic that US politicians, Britain and France are criticizing Trump this week, saying that “the terrorists are not yet defeated”. When it was these powers, plus Saudi Arabia, other Gulf states, Israel and Turkey which created, armed and supported the terror groups for the purpose of destroying Syria.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova is correct in saying that US military pullout from Syria is potentially a positive move towards political settlement to the war in that country.

Russia, Iran and Turkey (belatedly) have been working diplomatically to bring about such a political settlement. Logically, with one less military player in Syria – the US – that lends towards a possible resolution of conflict. If, that is, Trump’s order is actually carried through. That’s a big “if”.

There is, however, concern that US withdrawal might spur Turkey to intensify its military involvement in Syria against Kurdish militants which the US has been protecting up to now. We may expect that Russia and Iran will act to prevent any such adventurism by Ankara.

All in all, US planned withdrawal from Syria is viewed as a good thing. It’s about time that Washington removed its illegal presence in the Arab country, and thereby permitting the country to restore the peace that it was so criminally denied for the past eight years.

Yes, Trump’s decision this week is to be welcomed, but it’s long overdue. Criminally long overdue.

Trump’s typical bravado about “winning the war” is contemptible. In reality, Syria stands as an historic defeat for US imperialism.

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
12 Comments

12
Leave a Reply

avatar
10 Comment threads
2 Thread replies
1 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
9 Comment authors
Olivia KrothSteveK9Anthony WicherShaun RameweJPH Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Cudwieser
Guest
Cudwieser

Bragadocio and bravado I can live with If the reality is a relative peace. Ultimately Trump is simply putting a face on things and at best will only convince Some Americans of any victory, namely patriots and other thickos who neither cared for or cared to understand the truth. In the end if Trump would ‘declare victory’ in Afghanistan we might actually be able to focus on the true villians, the globalists and Neo-Cons who are leading us to war. If the bastards want blood, they can trade theirs for mine.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
December 22, 2018 18:56
Vera Gottlieb
Guest
Vera Gottlieb

Still suffering the Vietnam defeat.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
December 22, 2018 20:23
JPH
Guest
JPH

Only still missing a photo op of those helicopters evacuating the embassy in a hurry..

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
December 22, 2018 23:06
Tom Welsh
Guest
Tom Welsh

“It’s not clear if Trump is just acting on his own whim…” That is a grotesque misinterpretation of the facts. However much you may dislike Mr Trump personally – and I don’t think he is a whit worse than any of his predecessors as President – you must admit that he is the President. Head of the executive branch, command in chief of the armed forces. His advisers do not dictate to him – all they can do is advise him. The word “adviser” is the clue. If Mr Trump were the Queen of the UK, he would be constituionally… Read more »

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
December 22, 2018 20:47
Anthony Wicher
Guest
Anthony Wicher

I agree with what you say about Trump, but you are mistaken about the Queen, who was not elected and does not answer to the people at all, unlike President Trump who does.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
December 23, 2018 00:07
Brigitte Meier
Guest
Brigitte Meier

Don’t get so upset about a white lie by Trumpi. If that makes it possible for him to move US troops out of Syria, let it be. It’s a face saver and in politics saving face is important. The real reason for US pullout is Turkey, who refuses to go along with the US partition plans for Syria and who may exit NATO if Trump doesn’t give in and leave. Turkey leaving NATO would be a mortal blow to the US’s entire containment of Russia and China policies. Just look at a map. Turkey as part of the Sino-Russian bloc… Read more »

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
December 22, 2018 21:32
JPH
Guest
JPH

Rather put some lipstick on that pig than having to keep that pig around.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
December 22, 2018 23:04
Shaun Ramewe
Guest
Shaun Ramewe

Stating the obvious – but don’t believe the ZioYank liar-losers are done yet – they can still sneakily continue their perverted cowardly black-flag terrorist-abetting from across the border in Turkey, Israel, Jordan and Iraq.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
December 22, 2018 23:34
Anthony Wicher
Guest
Anthony Wicher

It’s a victory for peace, not a defeat for anybody but the imperialist warmongers. It’s a huge victory for Trump and the American people, the Syrian people and all people everywhere.

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
December 23, 2018 00:03
SteveK9
Guest
SteveK9

It may be an historic defeat for America’s war-mongering political elite, but it is a victory for ordinary Americans, and one of the primary reasons Donald Trump was elected President.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
December 23, 2018 00:34
Olivia Kroth
Guest
Olivia Kroth

US troops: robbers and murderers worldwide! Yankees, go home!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
December 23, 2018 00:48
Olivia Kroth
Guest
Olivia Kroth

The US leaves a trail of bitterness in Syria. They installed the so-called “militants” who are shelling Syrian cities day and night. If only the US troops, if they are really leaving, could take all that trash along with them which they installed in Syria, without being invited there.

TASS reports:
Three Syrian regions come under fire by militants in past day
World December 22, 23:29 UTC+3
Militants operating in the Idlib de-escalation zone shelled settlements in the provinces of Latakia, Hama and Aleppo

More:
http://tass.com/world/1037512

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
December 23, 2018 01:02

Latest

After a hard BREXIT the EU, not the UK, may be suffering from the break up (Video)

The Duran Quick Take: Episode 45.
Alex Christoforou

Published

6 hours ago

on

December 22, 2018

By

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss Theresa May’s last stand on Brexit, which appears more and more like a hard Brexit is on the way and once the dust settles the UK will be better off for it.

The real loser in all of this Brexit fiasco may be the European Union.

Remember to Please Subscribe to The Duran’s YouTube Channel.

Follow The Duran Audio Podcast on Soundcloud.

Via Zerohedge

Three weeks have passed, and we’re back at ‘Plan B’.

After months of pushing an EU-backed deal that has almost no chance of passing Parliament (at least, as of now), Theresa May’s strategizing as she seeks to run out the clock until Brexit day has come to resemble a nightmarish loop: May tries to whip up votes for her deal, MPs either resign, or threaten to resign, reports are floating saying May and her cabinet are considering a second referendum/Plan B/calling off Brexit, those reports are promptly denied, May begs the EU for more concessions, the EU tells her to drop dead, and then we’re back to whipping up votes for the draft plan.

Theresa May has been stuck in neutral for weeks now, having survived a no confidence vote, and Labour having backed down on a formal challenge to her government, May has called for a vote on her deal on Jan. 14 – a vote that, though the margin has reportedly been whittled to just 20 MPs, is still widely expected to fail.

And as May’s minority government struggles to win the support of the 10 DUP MPs who have helped prop up her minority government (and who have exercised an outsize influence on the process since May’s general election gambit last summer resulted in disaster for the conservatives), reports are again circulating that May & Co. are considering a variety of “dramatic” alternatives should her deal be defeated – including a possible Plan B Brexit deal that would lay the foundation for a ‘Super Norway’ trade arrangement, delaying ‘Brexit Day’ or calling for a second referendum.

Theresa May’s senior team are wrestling with the same question: What should she do if her deal is thrown out? In private, the options on the table are dramatic and include postponing the divorce from the European Union, calling another referendum or even announcing fresh national elections.

In under 100 days, the U.K. is due to leave the EU, fulfilling the mandate of the 2016 referendum and marking the culmination of two years of negotiations between London and Brussels. There is one massive obstacle standing in the prime minister’s path: Parliament won’t go along with the terms she’s agreed.

May is trying everything she can to win support among increasingly suspicious lawmakers for the unpopular divorce settlement she’s negotiated. She was forced to pull out of a vote on it on Dec. 11 and has now rescheduled the ballot for the week of Jan. 14.

In public, May and all her ministers are adamant that her exit deal is the only one available to avoid potential economic and social chaos. They are putting all their efforts into winning the vote in Parliament.

Behind closed doors, her inner circle is discussing the options if she fails.

Indeed, reading between the lines of the anonymously sourced trial balloons and May’s public remarks has become a skill in and of itself.

Reading between the lines of what May says is key to trying to understand the latest thinking of a prime minister who’s U-turned in the past to get out of a political bind.May’s most recent comment doesn’t rule out a change of heart.

First, there is the idea that while now might not be the time to seek an extension, it could be necessary later. Secondly, she implies that if Parliament fails to deliver Brexit by backing the deal, someone else — perhaps the British electorate — could be asked to decide.

May’s officials have sought to play down reports in recent days that there could be another referendum. Her office has made public that she will not countenance a rerun of the 2016 vote for as long as she’s in power. But people familiar with the matter are clear that May herself might not be in a position to decide.

One cudgel that May is trying to wield is the notion that, if her deal is voted down, it could give Labour an opening to force through another general election by calling, and winning, a no confidence vote in the government. The fear of Corbyn winning power could be enough to win support for May’s deal from some Brexiteers.

They know that if her deal is ultimately voted down, the campaign for a second referendum will gain momentum. One way of stopping that would be to trigger an election. That’s a threat some in May’s government are using to try to persuade the small party propping up her minority administration to come back on board.

May’s team believes this argument could be particularly effective in winning over the DUP, which opposes the current Brexit deal over the backstop, which it fears could lead to the UK becoming a ‘vassal’ state of the EU by leaving it permanently bound to the EU customs union.

Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party won’t want an election, in part because it brings closer the threat of a Labour government led by Jeremy Corbyn.

But the DUP is at the moment vowing to oppose the deal May has secured with the EU. Without the party’s support, May has no majority in the House of Commons. The DUP says it is ready to vote against May and bring down her government unless major changes can be made to the Brexit deal.

The premier and her ministers are mounting a charm offensive to woo the DUP, while May is engaged in a desperate attempt to persuade the EU to shift position on the most contentious part of the divorce package.

If the DUP come back on side, May’s team believes it’s possible that enough of her own Tories – who have also pledged to vote against the deal – will also sign up to give the accord a slim chance of surviving.

If all else fails, there’s always “Project Fear”, the latest iteration of which appeared in the Times of London Friday in a report that warned Britons to prepare to ‘change their diets’ to cope with possible food shortages following a ‘no deal’ Brexit (while the government doesn’t expect wholesale food shortages, certain perishable goods like fruits and vegetables might be harder to come by).

Officials are planning to tell Britons to change what they eat in the event of a chaotic Brexit because Whitehall predicts that some sources of fresh food from European Union countries would be cut off. The government has begun detailed planning on food supplies if Britain leaves without a deal and has identified a number of sites for massive hangars to stockpile food, including one near Carlisle and others in Scotland and on the south coast.

According to plans revealed to The Times, officials do not believe there will be a shortage of food in general. However, there is an issue with some perishable goods that come from the EU. Fruit from Spain or vegetables from the Netherlands could be held up by delays at the border if the EU limits trade or there need to be stringent checks.

With the path forward so muddled, there’s still plenty of room for unexpected twists and turns (like May resigning or being pushed out, despite surviving her Tory leadership contest). Though one thing is looking increasingly clear: Whatever happens, it likely won’t happen until the very last minute.

In fact, one ministers’ invocation of a classic Winston Churchill quote offers a dishearteningly apt evaluation of May’s negotiating strategy (which her European peers recently criticized as “chaotic” and “disorganized”:

“The Conservative Party on Brexit puts me in mind of what what Winston Churchill said about the Americans,” the minister said. “You can always count on them to do the right thing – after they have tried everything else.”

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Continue Reading

Latest

Trump’s bold geopolitical pivot, will the Deep State retaliate?

The Duran Quick Take: Episode 44.
Alex Christoforou

Published

1 day ago

on

December 21, 2018

By

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and former U.S. Army Special Operations Officer and global psychological warfare counter-terrorism analyst Scott Bennett take a quick look at US President Donald Trump decision to disengage from Syria and bring American troops home. Does this mark a major turning point and pivot away from years of a failed and disastrous US foreign policy dogma in the Middle East that has left the region in ruins.

How will the Deep State and neocon warmongers react and retaliate to US President Trump’s decision to deliver what he promised during his presidential campaign…an end to the military industrial complex wars.

Remember to Please Subscribe to The Duran’s YouTube Channel.

Follow The Duran Audio Podcast on Soundcloud.

Meanwhile, Trump continues a bold US military disengagement in never ending, bullshit wars started by Bush and Obama. Zerohedge that US President Trump has ordered a major Afghan drawdown with 7,000 troops set to return to the US in the coming weeks…

CNN warns “officials brace for Trump announcement on Afghanistan” after Trump’s Wednesday bombshell Syria troop pullout announcement. He’s now initiated “a major drawdown” of forces in Afghanistan too, and while inside the beltway neocon heads might continue to explode, the broader public for which the seventeen year long Afghan war is deeply unpopular will no doubt cheer the move. And already NBC reports Thursday evening based on defense sources the White House has asked the Pentagon to draw up plans presenting “multiple options” including a “complete withdrawal”. Following the “options” order it now appears Trump has pulled the trigger and “ordered the start of a reduction of American forces in Afghanistan” according to a breaking WSJ report:

More than 7,000 American troops will begin to return home from Afghanistan in the coming weeks, a U.S. official said. The move will come as the first stage of a phased drawdown and the start of a conclusion to the 17-year war that officials say could take at least many months. There now are more than 14,000 U.S. troops in Afghanistan.

Further the WSJ reports it marks “the start of a total pullout that could take at least many months.”

The major reduction of U.S. troops in the country will begin as soon as within several weeks, according to sources cited in The Wall Street Journal. Currently there are about 14,000 troops in Afghanistan in continuation of a NATO advise, train and assist mission as part of the longest running war in United States history.

Trump reportedly stoked “anger and confusion” among some lawmakers and Pentagon officials over his Syria pullout decision; however, he appears to be sticking to his prior “bring the troops home” promises made on the campaign trail in 2016. In a series of Tweets, the president defended the 180 degree shift in Syria policy, which as of only less than a week ago was was expressed by US special envoy for Syria, Ambassador James Jeffrey, as “countering Iran”.

In a Thursday Tweet that could have just as well been about Afghanistan, Trump stated: “So hard to believe that Lindsey Graham would be against saving soldier lives & billions of $$$.” And added, “Time to focus on our Country & bring our youth back home where they belong!”

Meanwhile it shouldn’t be forgotten that even the generals responsible for executing the Afghan war have been critics of late, including the commander of NATO’s Resolute Support Mission and U.S. Forces in Afghanistan.

Speaking to NBC News in early November, Gen. Austin Scott Miller made deeply pessimistic public statements after taking charge of American operations, and shocked with his frank assessment that that the Afghan war cannot be won militarily and peace will only be achieved through direct engagement and negotiations with the Taliban — the very terror group which US forces sought to defeat when it first invaded in 2001. “This is not going to be won militarily,” Gen. Miller said. “This is going to a political solution.”

He explained further to NBC at the time:

My assessment is the Taliban also realizes they cannot win militarily. So if you realize you can’t win militarily at some point, fighting is just, people start asking why. So you do not necessarily wait us out, but I think now is the time to start working through the political piece of this conflict.

So it appears Trump is actually heeding his general’s assessment in ordering the significant drawdown.

Currently the State Department is conducting on-again off-again shaky negotiations (since last summer) with Taliban officials with the help of intermediary countries Pakistan and Qatar.

The United States has spent well over $840 billion fighting the Taliban insurgency while also paying for relief and reconstruction in an “endless war” that has become more expensive, in current dollars, than the Marshall Plan, which was the reconstruction effort to rebuild Europe after World War II.

 

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Continue Reading

Latest

Ron Paul: Warmongers Upset With Trump’s Syria Decision

Ron Paul

Published

2 days ago

on

December 21, 2018

By

Via Zerohedge

President Trump shocked Washington this morning when he Tweeted confirmation of rumors that he would order the removal of US troops from Syria. According to his spokesperson, the order has already been given. The neocons are not happy, with Sen. Lindsey Graham Tweeting that removing troops is an “Obama-like” move. Will Trump’s own staff rebel? What about the fine print? Are we really leaving?

One thing is for sure, the hawks are having a meltdown..

* * *

As a case in point, Josh Rogin at the Washington Post ranted Trump undermines his entire national security team on Syria. And CNN emphasized as part of a “hard news” report that Trump has supposedly handed Syria over to Iran and Russia.

According to Rogin:

Trump appears to be discarding his entire Syria and Iran strategy at a single stroke, giving up any and all U.S. influence in the region — and disregarding the advice of his top national security officials.

If he follows through, writes Rogin, there will follow “devastating and dangerous consequences for the United States.” And further: “Trump is now contradicting what all of his other top national security officials have been telling the world for months,” says Rogin. So the President of the United States can’t make a command decision without a nod from the ‘deep state’?

Meanwhile the CFR talking heads note Trump has “overruled” the “other voices”…

Early reports suggest the troops could be home for Christmas after Trump has declared victory over ISIS, with one Pentagon official giving Reuters a 60 to 100 day timeline for troop withdrawal, and the same report noting the U.S. State Department is evacuating all its personnel in Syria within 24 hours.

America’s Syrian Kurdish partners on the ground are said to be “shocked” and scared, given that Turkey is poised to immediately invade. However, US “options” are aptly summarized in the following recent intelligence study“The prospect of US being militarily involved in Syria, caught in middle of one of most complex conflicts in recent memory, with shifting objectives & ambiguous endgame, has been met with congressional indifference and public apathy.” 

Yet the usual hawks and pundits act as if the sky is falling, as Eric Jones, a former US Army soldier and Afghan war combat veteran rightly puts it:

To interventionists, the US military is used as a strategic fire-and-forget weapon: deploy forces somewhere, then react hysterically to an impending apocalypse when someone calls for the troops to be withdrawn. Both parties are addicted to military force as a first and only foreign policy option.

And further on Wednesday’s surprise Syria decision out of the White House, Jones slams the commentariat current gnashing their teeth over Trump’s draw down:

It is always enjoyable to see people who cannot be bothered to pay attention to the longest war in US history, Afghanistan, suddenly jump to provide their uninformed opinions on military deployments way back in the civilian rear when it comes to demanding US forces fight in Syria.

As Ron Paul is now urging in the wake the announcement… “don’t Buckle Mr. President”!

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Continue Reading

JOIN OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Your donations make all the difference. Together we can expose fake news lies and deliver truth.

Amount to donate in USD$:

5 100

Validating payment information...
Waiting for PayPal...
Validating payment information...
Waiting for PayPal...
Advertisement

Advertisement

Quick Donate

The Duran
EURO
DONATE
Donate a quick 10 spot!
Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

The Duran Newsletter

Trending