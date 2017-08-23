Damned if you do: US Treasury slaps new sanctions on Russian, Chinese firms over North Korea

The support lent by Russia and China at the UN security council for new sanctions against North Korea, apparently has not paid off.

On Tuesday, Steven Mnuchin’s Treasury Department slapped a new set of sanctions on Russian and Chinese firms, allegedly for doing business with Pyongyang.

That’s despite the 15-0 vote in the security council earlier this month, which Beijing and Moscow made possible.

Fresh off the wires from Reuters:

The United States on Tuesday imposed new North Korea-related sanctions, targeting Chinese and Russian firms and individuals for supporting Pyongyang’s weapons programs, but stopped short of an anticipated focus on Chinese banks. The U.S. Treasury designated six Chinese-owned entities, one Russian, one North Korean and two based in Singapore. They included a Namibia-based subsidiary of a Chinese company and a North Korean entity operating in Namibia. The sanctions also targeted six individuals – four Russians, one Chinese and one North Korean.

Reportedly, the Chinese government reaction has been a swift condemnation, with Beijing demanding that Washington “immediately correct its mistake” by repealing the sanctions.

So far, the Kremlin has not responded to this latest US measure targeting its economy.